Canada Summer Jobs Program funds Islamic and left-wing groups, but denies pro-life orgs

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had mandated that employers sign an 'attestation' that endorses abortion and transgender 'rights' to be eligible for funding.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s Summer Jobs program is funding Islamic and left-wing organizations with taxpayers’ dollars.

Per the Government of Canada’s website, Liberals have approved sending taxpayer dollars to dozens of Muslim organizations, including the Islamic Society of Toronto and Islamic Relief. Additional funding has been awarded to the pro-abortion Ottawa Youth Coalition for Sexual and Reproductive Rights Center, as well as the Hope Fertility and Reproductive Medicine Center, which performs in-vitro fertilization.

Liberals have also given money to various pro-LGBT groups, including Pride Toronto, Capital Pride, Canadian Aviation Pride, and TransCare+ Queer and Gender Diverse Access. Pride Toronto hosts the city’s annual “pride” parade, which features public nudity, sexual exhibitionism, crude floats, and other x-rated activities.

READ: Adidas, Nissan Canada drop sponsorship of Toronto’s LGBT ‘pride’ parade

Canada’s Summer Jobs program is designed to provide funding for employers to create “quality summer work experiences for youth aged 15 to 30 years.” This year’s budget is just over $200 million and is expected to help more than 76,000 young Canadians find work.

Taxpayer dollars have been denied to pro-life organizations since December 2017 when then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mandated that employers sign an “attestation” that they agree with abortion and transgender “rights” in order to be eligible for funding.

The new law, targeted at organizations like Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), required employers to attest that, “both the job and the organization’s core mandate respect individual human rights in Canada, including the values underlying the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms as well as other rights.”

Trudeau’s decision sparked outrage from pro-life organizations across Canada, prompting the Right to Life Association of Toronto and the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform of Calgary to file lawsuits.

READ: Family business sues Canadian Gov’t after losing funding for refusing to support abortion

In December 2018, Employment, Workforce and Labour Minister Patty Hajdu announced the federal government was updating the controversial attestation. However, the revised attestation required applicants to agree that, “any funding under the Canada Summer Jobs program will not be used to undermine or restrict the exercise of rights legally protected in Canada.”

The application form also asked employers to specify “how your organization will be providing a safe, inclusive, and healthy work environment free of harassment and discrimination.”

Numerous non-political organizations lost funds because they refused to comply with the attestation, including a summer Bible camp in Alberta, a rural museum on the history of Port Hood in Nova Scotia, a small, family-owned agriculture irrigation business in Alberta, a Christian farm that provides free vacations to poor families, and the Catholic Archdiocese of Toronto.

