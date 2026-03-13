Canada to reach ‘grim milestone’ of 100k euthanasia deaths this summer

Euthanasia numbers have skyrocketed in Canada since legalization under Justin Trudeau, with an average of around 45 Canadians dying per day due to the practice.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — Canada is soon set to reach a milestone unlike any other nation, as this year it is expected that over 100,000 Canadians will have died by state-sanctioned and promoted euthanasia.

The grim milestone comes 10 years after Canada’s euthanasia or “Medical Assistance in Dying” (“MAID”) program became legal, in 2016, under former Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This means that, on average, about 45 Canadians die per day from euthanasia, and 16,499 people died due to the practice in 2024 alone.

Commentator and activist Kelsi Sheren, in a recent blog post , highlighted Canada’s euthanasia deaths, noting Canada is “about to kill its 100,000th citizen through Medical Assistance in Dying”.

As it stands now, since 2016, 76,475 Canadians have officially died by euthanasia, with 2025 figures yet to be released. However, given the trend in deaths going up each year, surpassing 100,000 deaths is all but a certainty.

“MAiD was sold as a narrow option for the terminally ill, a rare mercy. That fiction collapsed long ago,” noted Sheren.

“Today, assisted death is a routine outcome for people struggling with disability, isolation, poverty, and mental health challenges and when the world looked at what we’re doing, it didn’t nod approvingly. It recoiled.”

Sheren noted how she is certain Canada’s euthanasia program “is barreling towards its 100,000th case.”

According to Canadian medical doctor Jonathan Edwards, “Canada’s MAiD program—Medical Assistance in Dying, basically their polished, judge-approved version of euthanasia—is barreling towards its 100,000th case.”

“Nothing shouts ‘compassionate care’ like 100,000 state-approved terminations in under a decade,” he noted.

“The Canadian government has euthanized, put down, or killed nearly 100,000 of its own citizens in the name of compassion and restoring human dignity. It’s now the 5th leading cause of death in Canada behind cancer, heart disease, and accidents,” he added.

As recently reported by LifeSiteNews, the Canadian government has created a committee filled with euthanasia activists to determine whether or not Canada should expand assisted suicide to those with mental illness, but a few members of Parliament on the committee promise to advocate for life.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Canada could be one step closer to allowing euthanasia for newborns. Under the current law, assisted suicide is prohibited for minors and the mentally ill. Activists, however, have been pushing for expansions with varying degrees of success.

In 2021, the former Trudeau government expanded euthanasia from killing only “terminally ill” patients to allowing the chronically ill to qualify after the passage of Bill C-7. Since then, the government has sought to include those suffering solely from mental illness.

In February 2024, after pushback from pro-life, medical, and mental health groups, as well as most of Canada’s provinces, the federal government delayed the mental illness expansion until 2027.

The expansion of euthanasia for the mentally ill is slated to become law in 2027 as a consequence of the passage of Bill C-7 .

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