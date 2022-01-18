Thousands of Canadian truckers plan ‘Freedom Convoy’ to protest COVID jab mandates

'We are doing this for our future Generations and to regain our lives back.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Thousands of Canadian truckers will begin a nationwide “Freedom Convoy” to Ottawa, starting next week, to protest a COVID jab mandate for all haulers crossing the border.

“We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people. Small businesses are being destroyed, homes are being destroyed, and people are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive,” reads the “Freedom Convoy 2022” Go Fund Me page.

“It’s our duty as Canadians to put an end to this mandates. It is imperative that this happens because if we don’t our country will no longer be the country we have come to love. We are doing this for our future Generations and to regain our lives back.”

Tamara Lich, who is one the main organizers of the group “Freedom Convoy 2022,” said in a video that the group is “uniting” truckers who are “coming together.”

“This is such an important cause,” said Lich. “Now is our time and we’re going to do this, and I just want to let you all know how much I appreciate you, all of us appreciate you. We are working our butts off to make this happen, but this isn’t just about the organizers, this is about all of you. This is about all of us coming together and we will stand in solidarity.”

According to the group, truckers from the Vancouver area will begin a large “slow roll” convoy on January 23, moving westward and making their way to Ottawa by January 28.

Additionally, convoys from Eastern Canada will begin their protest starting on January 27 from Enfield, Nova Scotia, to end in Ottawa on January 29.

A “south route” will begin its convoy on January 28 from Windsor, Ontario, to arrive in Ottawa on January 29.

The group’s Go Fund Me page has raised over $300,000, to help go toward the cost of “fuel, food and lodgings to help ease the pressures of this arduous task.”

Late last Thursday, the Canadian government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reinstated a requirement that all truckers crossing the border be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 by January 15.

The mandate came as a surprise to many as only a day earlier, multiple media reports surfaced saying the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said un-jabbed truck drivers would be allowed to enter Canada from the United States.

The federal government claimed that the CBSA message was “provided in error,” and that it would indeed be going ahead with the jab mandate, which forces all truckers crossing into Canada to show proof of vaccination upon arrival using the ArriveCan app.

Share











