Canada’s airport council blames COVID mandates for massive travel delays at airports

Strict COVID restrictions still in place are 'having dire impacts at our airports.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian Airports Council (CAC) has raised serious concerns about airport backlogs and directly blamed the delays on COVID travel mandates affecting air travel imposed by the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“There’s legacy public health protocols that are in place here that need to be removed. We’re still testing 4,000 passengers per day coming into Canada for COVID and other countries have moved beyond this. We need our testing out of our airports,” Canadian Airports Council’s interim president Monette Pasher said Monday during a Transport, Infrastructure, and Communities meeting.

Pasher noted that when it comes to COVID measures in place, “we’re seeing that we clearly cannot have these public health requirements and testing at our borders as we get back to regular travel.”

“We cannot continue with the same health protocol measures,” Pasher said, noting they are “having dire impacts at our airports.”

Pasher added that getting back to regular travel “with these health protocols and testing in place” cannot happen, as “the two can’t coexist without a significant pressure and strain on our system.”

CAC, which is a division of Airports Council International-North America, bills itself as the “voice for Canada’s airports.”

Pasher noted that the pandemic has “been very hard on our sector,” adding that as a “sector” they lost $4.6 billion in revenue due to COVID shutdowns.

Pasher said that her council is calling for the federal government to stop random COVID testing, which she said is contributing to massive delays.

Just recently, the heads of Canada’s largest airport at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) in a statement sounded the alarm over airport bottlenecks and called for the Trudeau Liberals to ease COVID rules.

The GTAA said that the government of Canada should “streamline or eliminate inbound legacy public health requirements at Canada’s airports, and in doing help to alleviate bottlenecks for international arriving passenger.”

The GTAA also said that random COVID testing upon arrival needs to be eliminated.

In recent, days, Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Melissa Lantsman has blasted the government for refusing to drop COVID travel mandates.

Just a few days ago, Lantsman, along with another CPC MP Michelle Ferreri demanded on behalf of their party that Trudeau end his “vindictive” COVID jab travel mandate, saying recent testimony proves it is causing nothing but chaos at airports.

Last fall, Trudeau put in place a mandate that in effect bans those who have chosen not to get the COVID vaccines to travel ban by air, rail, or sea. The travel vaccine mandate bans Canadians from flying within Canada as well as out of the country.

Trudeau’s vaccine mandate is being challenged in court by People’s Party of Canada leader and former MP Maxime Bernier.

As for the Trudeau’s Liberals, Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra recently said that the government will not “adjust” the travel vaccine mandate until “we feel it’s right.”

Alghabra did not acknowledge that there could be a correlation between the COVID rules in place with airport delays. Instead, he blamed staffing issues.

COVID vaccine mandates have split Canadian society, and the shots approved for use in Canada have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

They also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

COVID-19 has extremely high survivability among most groups, and studies show a minimal risk of asymptomatic spread. Research also indicates that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity.

