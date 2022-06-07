Canada’s airport council calls on Trudeau to end COVID travel jab mandate

'In order to support this industry’s economic recovery and compete globally, Canada must align with the international community and join the list of over 50 countries that have removed vaccine mandates and protocols for travel,' the Canadian Airports Council said.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian Airports Council (CAC) is requesting the end at once of a COVID jab travel mandate for air travelers and aviation workers imposed by the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Canada’s airports call for the removal of vaccine requirements for air passengers and aviation employees,” the CAC tweeted Monday.

“Today, all Canadian provinces have removed vaccine restrictions, so there is now a different standard for aviation employees and transportation than for other Canadians.”

The CAC noted that despite the aviation community being an early “supportive partner” of Trudeau’s travel jab mandates when they were imposed last year, “aviation is global” and the travel industry needs a boost now more than ever.

“In order to support this industry’s economic recovery and compete globally, Canada must align with the international community and join the list of over 50 countries that have removed vaccine mandates and protocols for travel,” the CAC noted.

CAC, which is a division of Airports Council International-North America, bills itself as the “voice for Canada’s airports.”

This is not the first time it has called out Trudeau’s COVID travel restrictions. Earlier this month, the CAC said that the Trudeau government’s COVID mandates were the main reason for travel chaos at Canada’s airports.

Monette Pasher, interim president of the CAC, said that in the face of “a lot of pent-up demand for travel,” it has become a challenge to manage that level of traffic “with the left over, legacy public health protocols still in place at our international borders.”

“We need the federal government to remove the remaining public health requirements at the border to immediately alleviate pressure on the system.”

Pasher recently said that the COVID mandates in place are to blame for the massive delays at Canada’s airports.

There has been an ever-increasing amount of pushback against the COVID travel mandates from both the political spectrum and from other travel industry groups and airlines.

Candice Bergen, interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), retweeted CAC’s tweet calling for an end to the mandates and directly called out Trudeau.

“Prime Minister – are you listening?” Bergen wrote.

In the fall of 2021, Trudeau put in place a mandate that in effect bans those who have chosen not to get the COVID vaccines from domestic or international travel by air, rail, or sea.

Very few exceptions are given.

Also in place is a COVID jab mandate for all federal workers, and those industries such as aviation that are regulated by the government.

Bergen held a press conference today and directly called out Trudeau’s COVID jab mandates, saying they should all end.

“Another consistent request that we’ve been making is that the Prime Minister listen to the science and to experts who say that vaccine mandates and restrictions are no longer required. And we have asked that he return us to pre-COVID normal in order to allow Canadians to travel unobstructed, to help our hurting tourism sector, and to let Canadians get back to their pre-COVID normalcy,” Bergen said.

“Justin Trudeau keeps saying no to that. He thinks he’s hurting conservatives, but what he is doing is causing irreparable harm to Canadians. This is probably the most egregious example of his pettiness, his vindictiveness, and his hypocrisy.”

Bergen also announced today new demands the CPC is calling on Trudeau to follow. This includes suspending the government’s sales tax on gasoline and diesel, eliminating tariffs on fertilizer, suspending the carbon tax, and launching a public inquiry into money laundering in housing.

Last week, leaders from Canada’s travel and tourism industry demanded that Trudeau’s “unscientific and unnecessary COVID policies,” including jab mandates, be scrapped by June 15.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has also said the Canadian government should end at once all COVID travel restrictions, including vaccine mandates.

Even the CEO of Canada’s second-largest airline WestJet said this week that Trudeau’s travel COVID vaccine mandates should be “dropped” right away.

Despite the calls for the travel jab mandates to end, the Trudeau Liberals and the New Democratic Party (NDP) recently voted against a motion from Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Melissa Lantsman calling for the return of pre-pandemic rules and service levels for travel. The motion failed to pass by a vote of 201-112.

The Trudeau government said last week that its travel COVID jab mandate, as well as virus border measures, will remain in place until “at least” June 30.

Last week, CPC MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre introduced a private members bill that would ban “the government from imposing vaccine mandates as a condition of travel or employment.”

Also last week, CPC MP Cathay Wagantall was forcibly removed from the House of Commons after she refused to abide by a rule mandating all MPs have two COVID jabs or a medical exemption.

Trudeau’s vaccine mandate is being challenged in court by People’s Party of Canada leader and former MP Maxime Bernier.

There is a growing body of data showing that vaccine mandates and passports have been failed strategies for tackling COVID-19. It has been shown that there is minimal risk of asymptomatic spread of the virus.

Also, the jabs have been linked to millions of injuries and thousands of deaths, and COVID-19 itself has a high survivability among most groups.

