Canada’s border agency refuses to release detained Jan. 6 fugitive despite Trump pardon

Antony Vo fled to Canada to make an asylum claim to avoid sentencing for four non-violent misdemeanor charges from the January 6 events but is now being held in a British Columbia immigration center.

(LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Border Services Agency (CBSA) appears to be refusing to honor a pardon order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump for those involved in the January 6, 2021, incident at the U.S. capitol after a man from Indiana involved in the events has not been allowed to leave Canada.

Antony Vo, 32, fled to Canada to make an asylum claim to avoid sentencing, which was nine months in jail, for his four non-violent misdemeanor charges for his participation in the January 6 events. He is now detained in Surrey, British Columbia, in an immigration center.

U.S. lawyer Damilo Ausni commented to True North that “It has been a long fight for my client,” but he is “happy he has been pardoned in the USA so he will likely drop his claim and return to the USA.”

It appears that the CBSA tried to intervene in Vo’s matter after it sent a letter to Canada’s Immigration Refugee Board before his hearing that he wasn’t “on the list of individuals pardoned by the US President.”

As per a National Post report, Vu’s legal representative in Canada, Robert Tibbo, said his client is “100%, he’s been pardoned.”

Tibbo noted that the CSBA is looking for “an Immigration Department adjudicator to rule him inadmissible so that they don’t have to screen his refugee claim” so that it can remove him from Canada.

On Trump’s first day in office earlier this month, he issued pardons for nearly the more than 1,500 January 6 defendants.

The document signed by the president proclaims “a grave national injustice … has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years and begins a process of national reconciliation.”

According to True North, the CSBA told them the agency has no “record” of Vu entering Canada or could explain why someone with a conviction could be allowed to cross undetected.

Ironically, Vo was arrested in Whistler, British Columbia, on January 6, 2025, while on a snowboard trip.

Despite the FBI failing to find evidence that violence at the event was planned or organized, Democrats continued more than a dozen committee investigations into the January 6 incident, with hundreds of people arrested. Videos show that many people were let into the Capitol by police and simply walked the halls after the initial breach, as LifeSiteNews’ Calvin Freiburger noted.

Share











