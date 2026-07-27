Canada’s Carney government has failed to remove thousands of illegal foreigners

Border officials said last year that there were around 33,000 foreign nationals with arrest warrants still at large in Canada, including many with criminal histories.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — The Liberal federal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney has failed to deport thousands of foreigners, many with criminal records and active arrest warrants, who should legally not be in Canada, internal briefing notes show.

According to a Privy Council Office briefing note, as noted by Blacklock’s Reporter, from February 3, Canada’s Border Services Agency (CBSA) was successful in kicking out some 18,000 people deemed inadmissible, which is the highest number in years, but still short of the thousands more in Canada.

The federal government has set a target of deporting 20,000 people per year, many of whom are here on now-expired temporary foreign worker visas or expired student visas.

According to the document, the hiring of new staff has not even made much of a dent in sending home the thousands of people not eligible to live in Canada.

“The border plan provides funding for the Agency to increase the rate at which it removes inadmissible people from Canada to complete 20,000 removals for each of the next two fiscal years,” reads the memo.

Last year, CBSA officials told federal MPs on the House of Commons public safety committee that there are some 33,000 foreign nationals who have arrest warrants out on them still at large in Canada.

“I liken our inventories to a bathtub; we are constantly scooping water out of that bathtub, but the bathtub is filling up,” noted CBSA vice-president Aaron McCrorie to the committee.

About 2.2 percent of the 33,000 people, or 726 people, have direct links to criminal activity, with McCrorie saying, “There are varying degrees of criminality.”

“It could be crimes they just committed overseas and were discovered here. It could be crimes they committed here,” he added.

Former CBSA vice-president Jonathan Moore was quoted as saying before that fully removing the thousands of people is not “achievable.”

Under the Liberal government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada let in a record number of immigrants, many from Muslim nations. This has resulted in many Canadians not being able even to get basic jobs.

For example, Canadian doughnut and coffee giant Tim Hortons says it will now hire 10,000 local Canadian workers instead of temporary immigrants from mainly Asia in response to criticism amid rival Dunkin’ Donuts’ plans to expand into Canada and hire locals.

Recently, an insider report authored by a former director of policy at Immigration with the Canadian government has shown that, for nearly a decade, Canada allowed 25,000 asylum seekers into the country without proper vetting.

Current Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is fully on board with the country’s so-called “multicultural” identity, which in reality often downplays the Christian European heritage of those who founded hospitals, schools, and infrastructure.

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