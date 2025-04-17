Canada’s Christian Heritage Party denied advertising by city for affirming biological sex

The Christian Heritage Party is in a legal battle with the City of Hamilton over an advertisement that gives the dictionary definition of a woman as 'an adult female.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The federal Christian Heritage Party is in a legal battle with the City of Hamilton in Ontario after the municipality’s media agency denied its request to run an advertisement because it included an affirmation of biological reality and was thus considered a form of “discrimination.”

According to a piece in The Interim by Jonathon Van Maren, “the Christian Heritage Party (CHP) is facing off with the City of Hamilton over an ad that depicts a smiling young woman, and the dictionary definition: ‘Woman: An Adult Female.'”

Giving the backstory of the ordeal, Van Maren explained that the advertisement was “submitted by CHP Hamilton in January 2023 to Outfront Media (the City’s agent) as part of a bus shelter campaign,” and that the ad was denied “after the city consulted with ‘local members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, academic literature,’ and the Hamilton Police Service.”

According to Van Maren, “CHP challenged the city’s decision in court, but an Ontario court upheld that decision last November” under the justification that such a statement did indeed pose a threat to those identifying as “LGBT” and was, as a consequence, a form of “discrimination.”

“The Christian Heritage Party is currently requesting leave to appeal that decision to the Court of Appeal for Ontario,” Van Maren wrote.

Speaking to this appeal, CHP’s legal counsel, Lia Milousis of The Acacia Group, noted that the Divisional Court “references none of the leading case law on freedom of speech, or freedom of religion. None. It’s hard to imagine how a Divisional Court can make an accurate decision such as this—in which the political speech of a political party is violated by censoring a political ad—without considering any of the leading case law on section 2(b) on freedom expression.”

It is worth noting that the Catholic Church infallibly teaches that sex is immutably rooted in biology and that any attempt to distort such reality is gravely sinful. As such, the answer to those suffering from gender confusion lies in accepting their male or female identity as given by God, who loves all, wills the good of all, and in whose image all persons are created.

