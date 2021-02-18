Canada’s Conservative leader calls for pulling Olympics from China for ‘genocide’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

OTTAWA, Ontario, February 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The leader of Canada’s official opposition has said that China should not be allowed to host the 2022 Winter Olympics due to their “genocide” of the Uyghurs.

“Genocide is taking place in China right now. Approximately one million Uyghurs have been forcibly relocated in detention centres for ‘reeducation’ in Xinjiang,” said Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Erin O’Toole.

“People who have managed to escape have reported horrific, coordinated violence using physical, mental and sexual torture. Woman have spoken of mass rape and sexual abuse. Women have been subjected to forced sterilization. China is an incredibly secret state, so we can only imagine what else the Uyghur has been subjected to behind the curtain of communion.”

O’Toole made his comments this Tuesday at a press conference. He called on Canada’s government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reach out to the International Olympic Committee so the 2022 games can be moved out of China.

“The time has come for Canada to call on the International Olympic Committee to relocate the 2022 Olympics out of China. Canada must take a stand and show leadership, but we do not need to do this alone.”

O’Toole said Canada should work with its allies to get the games moved out of China and added that Canada has a strong role to play in ensuring that this happens.

“I think Canadians would agree that it would violate fundamental ethical principles to participate in an Olympic Games hosted by a country that is committing a genocide against part of its population,” said O’Toole.

Although O’Toole said the Olympics should be relocated out of China, he did not call for a boycott of the 2022 Olympics for Canada’s athletes.

O’Toole did note that Canada “should not be sending athletes to China in the middle of a genocide,” and noted that China has enacted a “police state” in Hong Kong.

On the last day of Donald Trump’s presidency, then–U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo officially called China’s terrible treatment of the Muslim Uyghur population in Xinjiang a “genocide.”

According to Pompeo, the U.S. State Department’s investigation into the Uyghur people showed “torture of a large number of those arbitrarily detained, forced labor, and the imposition of draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement.”

Despite O’Toole using the word “genocide” to describe the treatment of the Uyghurs in China, Trudeau said Tuesday that using that term “genocide” was “extremely loaded.”

Trudeau refused to say whether Canada would call for the Olympics to be moved but said his government will be “looking at” the treatment of the Uyghurs.

On Sunday, Canada’s foreign affairs minister, Marc Garneau, said during an interview on CBC Power & Politics that the Trudeau government has not decided whether Canada will be sending athletes to the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

“I don’t have a position on that at this point,” said Garneau in the CBC interview.

Garneau also noted that Canada was not ready to call the situation of the Uyghurs in China “genocide” and that the government is still “reviewing the situation.”

Although Trudeau has not been vocal in calling out China’s human rights abuses, some members of his party were signatories of a letter signed by 20 M.P.s who called for the 2022 games to be moved out of China.

The M.P.s’ letter stated that the Chinese communist regime’s human rights abuses would taint any medals won by athletes at the games, comparing the situation to the 1936 Berlin games.

The M.P.s’ letter stated that it “would amount to taking part in a sinister, self-aggrandizing spectacle staged for the benefit of a regime that is perpetrating the worst possible crimes against humanity against its own people.”

“We want to ensure that the medals they win in 2022 are not tainted by what will no doubt go down in history, like the 1936 Berlin Games, as The Games of Shame.”

Since he took leadership last year, O’Toole, who advocates for legal abortion, has had a rocky start among the social conservative base within the CPC.

Recently, he booted from the party pro-life M.P. and CPC leadership candidate Derek Sloan. Sloan said he was “a ‘sacrificial lamb’ to appease left & liberal media.”

Despite O’Toole’s poor track record on life issues, he has been vocal in calling out China’s communist regime. He has spoken out regarding the detainment of the two Canadian Michaels, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, and has criticized Trudeau’s apparent coziness with the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei.

Late last year, LifeSiteNews reported that top-secret military documents showed that under Trudeau’s watch, troops from China’s Liberation Army (PLA) had been invited to train in Canada at a military base in Ontario.

This prompted O’Toole to blast the Trudeau government. O’Toole questioned why Trudeau “fought for Canada to train China’s military on Canadian soil, against the direct advice of the chief of the defence staff” shortly after “Canadian citizens (the two Michaels) were taken hostage by the Communist regime in China.”

