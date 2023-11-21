Canada’s COVID vaccine contract with Pfizer emerges without cost per injection details

MPs are demanding the government disclose how much it spent on the vaccines.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – After being kept secret for over three years, certain details of the Canadian federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer for millions of doses of the experimental shots have been made public, albeit in heavily redacted form, and MPs are now demanding the government disclose just how much it spent on the jabs.

The federal government’s COVID jab contract was revealed by The Canadian Independent after it obtained the details through an access to information request. Although parts of the contract are heavily redacted, some give a clear insight that the Liberal federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knew there was no promise the shots would work and were 100% safe. It did also not disclose the total cost of the shots.

The “Manufacturing and Supply agreement between Pfizer and Minister of Public Works and Government Services Canada” dated October 26, 2020, is 59 pages and includes a section that says the shots would not be serialized. When a vaccine is serialized, it is given a unique number or other identification that can track its complete journey through the supply chain.

LifeSiteNews verified with Public Services and Procurement Canada’s media department that the contract released by The Canadian Independent is genuine.

“Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) confirms this is a redacted copy of a contract between PSPC and Pfizer Canada ULC,” PSPC media relations representative Alexandre Baillairgé-Charbonneau wrote in an email to LifeSiteNews.

Fully redacted in the contract are sections 8 and 9, which likely relate to titled “indemnification” and “insurance and liability,” as was recently revealed by a leaked contract between Pfizer and South Africa.

Also mostly redacted is Section 3, which goes over “Price and Payment” terms.

Health Canada ordered 238 million COVID injections from Pfizer Canada, which includes some 30 million for 2023 and 2024. The total cost of just the Pfizer contract has not been revealed.

Asked about the contract with Pfizer Canada, the Department of Health declined to comment on the total cost, as per Blacklock’s Reporter.

“When will the department divulge the costs per unit for the vaccine contracts?” New Democrat MP Matthew Green asked.

Public Works Minister Anita Anand has said that the “total cost” of the “envelope of funds for vaccines is about $8 billion,” but did not give a breakdown of how much the Pfizer deal was worth.

The Trudeau government also signed COVID-19 contracts with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Medicago, Moderna, Novavax, and Sanofi. According to industry rates, the average price of a shot when sold to the United States was $19.50.

One Canadian company, Providence Therapeutics of Calgary, in 2021 told the House of Commons finance committee that the company had negotiated a price of $18 per dose with the Government of Manitoba.

Noted company CEO Brad Sorenson, “I’m not ashamed to say that Providence is making a fairly reasonable profit at that price.”

In a 2022 report, Canada’s Auditor General report said that the average price per shot was around $30 per dose.

Contract details were hidden from MPs

Najah Sampson, president of Pfizer Canada, had told the House of Commons public accounts committee in March that the contract was so secret that not even MPs could see it.

“Disclosure of our confidential agreement would be an extraordinary use of authority,” she testified.

Sampson claimed that having MPs request the contact information sent a “very concerning signal about how this country upholds its contractual obligations and could challenge its reputation as a reliable partner for future contracts across all business sectors.”

Patricia Gauthier, president and general manager of Moderna Canada, also told the same committee that the company’s contract with the Trudeau government was done on two “good faith principles” of transparency with officials and protection of its confidential information and intellectual property.

It was recently revealed that the Public Health Agency of Canada lost $150 million on an unfulfilled COVID jab contract with an undisclosed entity in 2022. In addition, $173 million given to Quebec-based Medicago Inc., which said it would be shutting down in 2023 due to a failed development of its own plant-based COVID shot, is now lost. Medicago is a subsidiary of Japan-based Mitsubishi Chemical Group.

As a result, Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MPs have called for a parliamentary committee to investigate the severe losses related to COVID jab development to hold both Public Health and the federal government of Trudeau accountable.

The Trudeau government, with the help of the Department of Health, heavily promoted the COVID jabs, which were rushed to market. It is still promoting the shots, this time the recently approved booster.

In 2021, Trudeau said Canadians “vehemently opposed to vaccination” do “not believe in science,” are “often misogynists, often racists,” and questioned whether Canada should continue to “tolerate these people.”

A recent study done by researchers at the Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest found that 17 countries have a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots and boosters.

LifeSiteNews reported last month how the Polyomavirus Simian Virus 40 (SV40), which is a monkey-linked DNA sequence known to cause cancer when it was used in old polio vaccines, has been confirmed by Health Canada to be in the Pfizer COVID shot, a fact that was not disclosed by the vaccine maker to officials.

Last week, LifeSiteNews reported on how officials with Canada’s Department of Health have refused to release data concerning internal audits related to the COVID crisis that show “critical weaknesses and gaps” according to their own department memo.

