Canada’s deputy minister told military officials to prepare to ‘intervene’ against peaceful Freedom Convoy

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Recently revealed notes show Canadian military officials were told by government executives to stand at the ready to possibly intervene in the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.
The revelations come despite the Ontario Provincial Police along with Canadian intelligence officials saying that the Freedom Convoy protests did not constitute a serious threat.
Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently admitted, while testifying before the Public Order Emergency Commission, that the Freedom Convoy was not violent.
UPDATE (2/7/2022):
Since launching our petition in support of the Freedom Convoy truckers less than one week ago, we've managed to obtain more than 65,000 signatures from freedom-loving people in every corner of the world!
This is an excellent show of support for the international cause of freedom from intrusive medical mandates, but Canada's truckers still find themselves a foremost target of their government, at both the federal and, now, local levels.
In fact, Mayor Jim Watson has even instituted an entirely unnecessary and politically-motivated "state of emergency" in Ottawa simply due to the truckers' presence there.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Canadian truckers are fighting back against Justin Trudeau's Covid overreach and medical tyranny, and are giving people across the country -- and the world -- a new voice for freedom!
These truckers, like millions of other Canadians, have been subjected to unprecedented medical coercion, manipulation, and intimidation on behalf of Trudeau's liberal government, and, with their livelihoods on the line, they have risen to meet the moment by bringing their cause directly to Ottawa in the form of a massive Freedom Convoy!
But, unsurprisingly, they are still being met with resistance by extreme politicians who wish to exercise complete control over these truckers' -- and all Canadians' -- medical autonomy, which is why we're asking you to show your support for these brave, hardworking men and women by adding your name and your voice to their cause.
Like millions of Canadian workers across the country, truckers are being required by Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to get the experimental Covid-19 vaccine, or face a 14-day quarantine period if and when they cross the border into the United States to make their deliveries.
Like millions of Canadian workers across the country, truckers are being required by Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to get the experimental Covid-19 vaccine, or face a 14-day quarantine period if and when they cross the border into the United States to make their deliveries.
These truckers were categorized as "essential workers" (which they most certainly are) during the worst days of the Covid crisis, when lockdowns were the universal norm and millions of people were forced out of their jobs and offices. Even so, they remained on the job through it all, ensuring that essentials were available to people in every corner of the country, even when some businesses were shut down and strict rules were in place that made something as simple as grocery shopping a challenge for millions.
In fact, Prime Minister Trudeau went out of his way to compliment these men and women back in March of 2020, tweeting the following:
While many of us are working from home, there are others who aren’t able to do that - like the truck drivers who are working day and night to make sure our shelves are stocked. So when you can, please #ThankATrucker for everything they’re doing and help them however you can.
In fact, But just yesterday, Trudeau went on the record at a press conference labeling these truckers everything from "racists" to "Nazis" in a simply stunning reversal from his earlier comments.
So why the sudden change in attitude from the Prime Minister?
Because, as it turns out, these truckers are refusing to sit idly by while their rights -- and the rights of millions of working Canadians -- remain under attack like never before, and they are standing up to Trudeau and challenging his government's radical medical tyranny head-on.
With their livelihoods on the line, these truckers decided it was time to take action.
This past weekend, the #FreedomConvoy led a 50-mile-long caravan of what's estimated to be thousands of truckers from across Canada to Parliament Hill in Ottawa, where they staged a monumental demonstration to protest Trudeau's vaccination mandate.
In addition, truckers from across the United States (who are similarly fighting to preserve their own medical freedoms against a power-hungry federal government) also joined the Freedom Convoy to stand in solidarity with their neighbors to the north.
This massive, now-international movement to restore the individual rights of these truckers and all working people after nearly two years' worth of lockdowns, mandates, and vast government overreach and infringement is taking Ottawa -- and all of Canada -- by storm.
Look no further than the trucker's GoFundMe, which has raised $10 million in support of their cause -- more than what was raised by either of Canada's two major political parties during the last financial quarter of 2021.
The grassroots are clearly on their side (and the side of freedom), but even so, Trudeau remains unmoved...
He has dismissed the truckers and their supporters as a "small fringe," and has even accused the organizers of the Freedom Convoy and its participants of holding "unacceptable views."
But Justin Trudeau is wrong: These hardworking men and women are not racists or Nazis, and they are certainly not a fringe group -- they are patriotic, freedom-loving Canadians who refuse to stand down when being faced with egregious medical tyranny on the federal government's part, and who are using their constitutional right(s) to freedom of speech and expression to be a unified voice for millions of others faced with similar medical mandates.
And they need our support.
This petition will be delivered, in person, to both Prime Minister Trudeau and the leaders of the Freedom Convoy.
This petition will be delivered, in person, to both Prime Minister Trudeau and the leaders of the Freedom Convoy.
Let's show Justin Trudeau, once and for all, that the desire to live and work freely is not just limited to a "small fringe," but rather the inherent right of ALL Canadians and their millions of backers from across the globe -- including YOU!
Thank you!
As noted in a Canadian Press report, Canada’s Deputy Minister Bill Matthews along with top brass from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) were ready to assist by flying in police to various protests but said its tow trucks were too big and old to be used to clear out protesters’ vehicles.
The inside look into what government officials were planning came from comments made in an August interview between Matthews, Defence Department associate deputy minister Stefanie Beck, and lawyers involved in the Public Order Emergency Commission.
It was revealed that Matthews said to a CAF official that it should get ready “for the possibility that the CAF might be called out to intervene in the protests.”
“These plans considered the use of military equipment, infrastructure and deployment of CAF members,” he added.
Matthews along with Beck noted that the government said using the military could “inflame tensions with the protesters,” and was not that open to the idea.
The plans to use military intervention were not “seriously considered” according to Matthews and Beck, despite the fact they were drawn up.
Neither Matthews nor Beck was asked to testify before the Commission.
The Freedom Convoy saw thousands of Canadians rally in Ottawa to protest draconian COVID mandates. Many protesters were arrested, and hundreds had their bank accounts frozen after Trudeau enacted the Emergencies Act (EA) on February 14 to clear them out.
Trudeau said during his testimony that the use of the EA was needed to stop the Freedom Convoy.
During testimony at the Public Order Emergency Commission, it was revealed that Canadian Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made jokes about using the Canadian military to stop the Freedom Convoy.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s testimony before the commission showed that she agreed with one Canadian Bank CEO’s call for possible military intervention in the Freedom Convoy.
Lametti and Defence Minister Anita Anand said to the Commission that the military would only be considered as a last resort.
While Trudeau ultimately revoked the EA on February 23, the ability for the government to direct banks to freeze the accounts of citizens without a court order led to immense backlash by civil rights groups and others.
The hearings into Trudeau’s unprecedented use of the EA to crush the Freedom Convoy began on October 13 and concluded on November 25.
The Public Order Emergency Commission began a pubic policy phase to recommend potential amendments to existing legislation related to the Freedom Convoy last week, a process that included round-tables of “experts.”
The Commission is now tasked with releasing a report to Canada’s parliament and Senate about its findings and recommendations no later than February 20, 2023.
A couple of weeks ago while testifying at the Commission, Trudeau denied calling “unvaccinated” Canadians names, despite referring to the vaccine-free as “misogynists” and “racists” who deny science just last year.