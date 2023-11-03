Canada’s euthanasia laws alter homicide laws to allow ‘agents of the state to kill’: pro-life hospice leader

'There is no avenue for us to ‘sue’ them (the government) or charge them with murder. We have abdicated our power and given the government the supreme authority -- the right and the privilege to murder us,' Angelina Ireland of the Delta Hospice Society explained.

(LifeSiteNews) – During an online event speaking to the “state of euthanasia in Canada” last Tuesday, the head of one of the country’s only fully pro-life hospices warned that legal euthanasia has amended the Criminal Code to allow “agents of the state to kill us.”

“MAiD (medical assistance in dying) is an amendment to the Criminal Code,” said Angelina Ireland, president of the Delta Hospice Society (DHS) based in British Columbia, to participants who attended the online event hosted by the DHS and Euthanasia Prevention Coalition (EPC).

“MAiD allows agents of the state to kill us and it’s actually called ‘non-culpable homicide,’” she added.

Ireland told LifeSiteNews that it was important she made clear to participants who attended to “speak to some inconvenient truths” about just how bad MAiD is for Canada.

“There is no avenue for us to ‘sue’ them (the government) or charge them with murder. We have abdicated our power and given the government the supreme authority — the right and the privilege to murder us,” Ireland said to LifeSiteNews, which she also told the event participants.

Ireland said that the event was well received and stressed the importance to educate Canadians on the state of the nation under legal euthanasia.

Ireland pointed out that Canadians were too trusting and “confident” that “such power would be used responsibly in the hands of the government.”

“A government with totalitarian tendencies. A government that has no respect for the sanctity of life — at any age,” she said.

“Every despot in human history, who has ever engineered the death of their own citizens, would look at this, giggle and blush, at the ease that State execution was accepted and expanded in Canada.”

Ireland spoke about how before MAiD became legal it was first promoted through the “Spin Doctors.”

“The propaganda spoke of ‘human rights,’ allowing the state to kill us so we may achieve ‘freedom.’ Government funding of national activist groups to spread the ‘beauty of death’ narrative. Images of happiness, flowers, butterflies, and soft music. The peacefulness of slipping away,” she said.

“They refrained from telling us it’s the paralytics in this ‘death-row cocktail’ that freeze us, not allowing us to scream as the poisonous injection attacks our bodies. The same poison used on death row inmates when they are executed.”

Ireland: Palliative care was ‘weaponized’

During Tuesday’s online event, Ireland spoke to participants about how palliative care in Canada was the vehicle that was “weaponized to start our desensitization to the killing of vulnerable people.”

“Palliative care was never a medical discipline that allowed euthanasia or accepted the hastening of death. For over 50 years, it did everything possible with physical, psychological, and spiritual support to ensure people lived well until their natural end,” she said.

Ireland said that palliative care, which she referred to as a “gift to humanity and our national treasure” has been “highjacked and undergone a coercive makeover.”

“Now palliative care facilities are expected to participate in the killing of their patients either via MAiD, or if that is refused by the patient, the intentional starving, and dehydration of the patient until they die,” she said.

Ireland knows what it means to be “highjacked” by the state. On March 29, 2021, the DHS was evicted from its two buildings after the Fraser Health Authority, one of five publicly funded healthcare regions in British Columbia, canceled the lease after the society refused to offer MAiD to its patients.

As it stands, DHS is currently operating out of a small office after its Irene Thomas Hospice and the Supportive Care Centre were taken by the Fraser Health Authority. DHS was given no compensation for its assets, which Ireland says has an estimated value of $9 million.

The DHS’ former Irene Thomas Hospice site is now run by the government, complete with euthanasia.

Just last week, LifeSiteNews reported on how pro-euthanasia lobbyists want Canada’s assisted suicide via lethal injection laws to be extended to drug addicts, which critics warn could lead the nation down a dangerous path nearing “eugenics.”

Legal euthanasia was pushed by the mainstream

Ireland told LifeSiteNews that MAiD, which became legal in 2016 after becoming law under the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, “gained support from the mainstream on the basis of it being a ‘rare’ occurrence.”

“The eligibility criteria for which to qualify was very difficult,” she said.

“In a few short years, the eligibility has been extended to anyone who is vulnerable. As it turns out anyone who is sick, young, or old, disabled, diabetic, anorexic, blind, depressed, allergic, poor, homeless, hungry, with PTSD, OCD, bi-polar, a precocious child, a deformed child, an addict is eligible.”

Ireland said that in Canada the truth is everyone is “eligible” for what she termed that great “Canadian Cull,” which she said “is well underway and the whole planet knows we are now the eugenics capital of the world.”

On March 9, 2024, euthanasia in Canada, or MAiD as it is known, will expand to include those suffering solely from mental illness. This is a result of the 2021 passage of Bill C-7, which also allowed the chronically ill – not just the terminally ill – to qualify for so-called doctor-assisted death.

The mental illness expansion was originally set to take effect in March. However, after massive pushback from pro-life groups, conservative politicians, and others, the Liberals under Trudeau delayed the introduction of the full effect of Bill C-7 until 2024 via Bill C-39, which became law next year.

The delay in expanding MAiD also came after numerous public scandals, including the surfacing of reports that Canadian veterans were being offered the fatal procedure by workers at Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC).

Euthanasia deaths have gone through the roof in Canada.

According to Health Canada, in 2022, 13,241 Canadians died by MAiD legal injection, which is 4.1% of all deaths in the country for that year.

Well over 13,200 Canadians died by MAiD in 2022, a 31.2% increase from 2021.

The total number of Canadians killed by lethal injection since 2016 now stands at 44,958.

DHS’s ‘Guardian Angels’ initiative launched to protect the most ‘vulnerable’

To combat the vulnerable falling victim to MAiD against their will, the DHS recently launched a national “Guardian Angels” initiative. This program aims to help ill and vulnerable Canadians stuck in the healthcare system have a personal advocate on their side to champion the “sanctity of life” over euthanasia.

“We are committed to helping you and your loved ones to ensure the enrichment of life to its natural end,” the DHS said about its program.

During Tuesday’s online event, Ireland spoke about the program, noting how the time has “come to mobilize the grassroots and deploy people to the front line as we take our place to protect our people from MAiD.”

“Through initiatives by the Delta Hospice Society and other initiatives by our friends — the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition and Compassionate Community Care — we are providing opportunities to protect the vulnerable from the Death Squads,” she noted.

Ireland said that the DHS is in “full recruitment mode looking for Guardian Angels nationwide to become Health Advocates.”

“We pray that more and more Canadians wake up to the nightmare that has become our reality — no one is safe,” she added.

Ireland also spoke about a Conservative Party of Canada bill that would have stopped MAiD expansion but was recently defeated.

MPs in the House of Commons voted down a private members’ bill introduced by Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Ed Fast that would have repealed the expansion of euthanasia laws to those suffering from mental illness.

With 150 votes for to 167 against, Fast’s Bill C-314, An Act to amend the Criminal Code (medical assistance in dying), was defeated during its second reading in the House. Of note is that some NDP and a few Liberal MPs voted in favor of the bill, but it was not enough to pass it.

Ireland said that what is “required” to stop MAiD expansion in Canada “is nothing less than the full Repeal of Bill C7 and Bill C14, and the commitment of a nation that we will never again give the government, or its agents, the power to kill us.”

“What kind of nation have we become that we kill our sick and desperate people? In the tradition of every despotic regime in history, the government slaughters its citizens. This time around, the ‘proAgressives’ have twisted their depravity into an art form by calling it ‘human rights.’ Even the NDP realized we have something to fear. God help us,” Ireland told LifeSiteNews.

Share











