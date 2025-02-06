Canada’s Global Affairs office touts Trudeau’s ‘feminist inclusive, intersectional’ foreign policy

A viral video shows a Canadian diplomat explaining that 'Our feminist foreign policy applies across all our international efforts, including diplomacy, trade, security, and development.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says it has promoted an “inclusive, intersectional, transformative” foreign “feminist” policy for as long as Justin Trudeau has been prime minister.

In a viral video circulating online, a GAC spokesperson can be heard saying its official policy takes “into account the diverse experiences of me, women and non-binary people facing various forms of discrimination and exclusion.”

“Our feminist foreign policy applies across all our international efforts, including diplomacy, trade, security, and development,” the woman said.

According to the spokesperson, GAC also uses “segregated data” with the goal being to identify “areas of segregation.”

“This comes from a place of humility,” she added.

GAC, which deals with Canadian foreign trade as well as diplomatic relations and consular services, also takes charge of Canada’s global humanitarian and international development.

Shortly after the video went viral about the GAC spokesperson talking about foreign “feminist” policy, Conservative Party of Canada MP Shuv Majumdar said it appeared the organization had wiped its database, or hidden it, from public view.

As of press time, the database does not show any records of GAC contracts. Despite this, a web archive of the database can be accessed here. According to GAC, it is having “technical difficulties’ with its database “project browser.”

Looking through the archives, some projects funded by GAC include $6,806,618.19 for ensuring meaningful engagement through reform for gender equality and $2,658,050 for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment: Disaster Resilience in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Also, approximately $5 million was spent on Gender-Inclusive Demining for Sustainable Futures in Ukraine.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, records show GAC has doled out millions to projects that are linked to the World Economic Forum (WEF), including $6 million on the “Global Challenge on Food Security and Agriculture” and “Grow Asia.”

According to GAC, the Food Security Challenge was a project to “facilitate multi-stakeholder partnerships and mobilize investments that contribute to food security, nutrition and agricultural growth.”

Additionally, GAC spent around $10 million on the “Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation,” which is a plan to support so-called “sustainable economic growth and increase employment” through increased trade.

GAC also spent $5.933 million on the Global Plastic Action Partnership that aims to “contribute to the diversion of plastic pollution in rivers, deltas and oceans at global and national levels.”

