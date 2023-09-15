Canada’s governor general doubles down on residential school narrative, blames media for ‘denialism’

Despite the complete lack of evidence surrounding the residential schools 'mass graves' narrative, Governor General Mary Simon has blamed the 'media' for fueling 'denialism' of the unproven claims.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– The Governor General of Canada Mary Simon, who is the King’s representative, has blamed so-called Residential School “denialism” on unnamed Canadian media outlets, instead of noting the lack of evidence to support the mainstream media narrative.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Simon said last Friday during a “National Gathering on Unmarked Burials” conference that certain media outlets are trying to “control the story of Indigenous peoples” by pointing out the lack of evidence that such “unmarked” graves even exists.

“There are those who deny the stories of Residential Schools, of abuse and neglect and racism,” she continued.

According to Simon’s comments, so-called “denialism” takes on the form of “attacks” online and through the “media and through the desecration of burial sites.”

Simon said that while “Residential School denialism is in the minority” it is “nonetheless present,” but contended that ulaimtely “Canadians can no longer say ‘I didn’t know'” when it comes to the nation’s history.

“We now acknowledge all aspects of our history, both the good and the bad,” she added.

Despite Simon’s statements, the truth remains that despite the mainstream media’s inflammatory and dubious claims starting in 2021 that hundreds of children were buried and disregarded by Catholic priests and nuns who ran some of the government-mandated residential schools, these claims were the result of soil disturbances found in the soil at former sites and no human remains have actually been discovered.

Just recently a report was published confirming that an excavation conducted at the indigenous Pine Creek Residential School, located in Pine Creek, Manitoba, turned up no human remains.

Without citing evidence, Simon nonetheless continued pushing the claim, saying, “For years the loss, fear and pleas from mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, grandparents, uncles, aunts and communities went unrecognized. Children disappeared at Residential Schools and other institutions, buried in unmarked graves,”

Since the start of the controversy in 2021, well over 100 churches, most of them Catholic, have either been burned or vandalized across Canada, likely due to the “mass graves” claims.

Despite the lack of physical evidence, last year Canada’s House of Commons under Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, formalized the controversy and declared the residential school program to be considered a historic act of “genocide.”

Well-known Canadians have called the ‘mass grave’ claims a ‘hoax’

While government and media continue to push the “mass graves” narrative, many prominent Canadians have begun to speak out against the misleading nature of the claims.

Conrad Black, founder of the once right-leaning Canadian newspaper the National Post, recently called the “entire” indigenous residential schools “mass graves” controversy a “fraud.”

“This entire controversy is an outrage, a boondoggle and a fraud. False accusations of genocide do not promote ‘reconciliation.’ Justin Trudeau’s performance has been shameful; he has disgraced Canada,” wrote Black in an August 26 opinion piece published in the National Post.

Retired Bishop of Calgary, Frederick Henry, also recently blasted what he called the blatant “lie” that thousands of missing indigenous children who attended residential schools run by the Catholic Church were somehow “clandestinely” murdered by “Catholic priests and nuns” and placed in unmarked graves.

Henry called for the truth to be known about the issue while also questioning why the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) has chosen to take the “silent” path on the issue instead of countering the narrative.

“Why is the Catholic Church not asking the federal government for proof that even one residential child is actually missing?” questioned Henry.

Canada’s Residential School system was a structure of boarding schools funded by the Canadian government that ran from the late 19th century until the last school closed in 1996.

Some schools were run by Catholic religious orders that had settled in Canada. While there were indeed some Catholics who committed serious abuses against native children, the past wrongs have led to intense anti-Catholic sentiment, which exploded in the summer of 2021 after the discovery of so-called “unmarked” graves in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Share











