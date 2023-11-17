Canada’s health dept. refuses to disclose unflattering results of internal COVID-related audits

There have been over 21 'internal Public Health Agency audits' that include evaluations and reports, but only one has been disclosed to the House of Commons Health Committee.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Officials with Canada’s Department of Health are refusing to release data concerning internal audits related to the COVID crisis that show “critical weaknesses and gaps” according to their own department memo.

As per Blacklock’s Reporter, records from a November 1, 2023, Ministerial Briefing Volume memo show that the COVID crisis “revealed critical weaknesses and gaps in Canada’s emergency preparedness and management posture.”

The health department has conducted more than 20 internal audits relating to COVID pandemic mismanagement. According to the memo, a preliminary analysis of key reports and studies “identified key themes which point to areas of improvement.”

The memo states that there have been over 21 “internal Public Health Agency audits” that include evaluations and reports. To date, only one of these has been disclosed, that being in 2020 to the House of Commons Health Committee.

A July 1, 2023, memo titled Pocket Book noted how there are “lessons for everyone in Canada and around the world from the Covid-19 pandemic,” including “lessons learned.”

The lessons “learned,” however, have not been made public. In fact, on October 23, the Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outright rejected a public inquiry into government COVID mismanagement.

The one internal audit released to date, from September 30, 2020, is titled Lessons Learned From The Public Health Agency of Canada’s Covid-19 Response. This audit noted how the health department lacked the “needed breadth and expertise to lead complex files.”

Interestingly, the then-president of the agency, Tina Namiesniowski, ended up quitting her $273,000-a-year job only 12 days before the audit was finished.

The auditors had observed that Namiesniowski showed a lack of “timely key information she needed to oversee and administer Agency activities and responses.” She also was found to have lacked “clear prioritization” as well as “a clear understanding of who is leading which file.”

The Lessons Learned audit report noted how there was “confusion” at the Agency, which showed “limited public health expertise” with “no clear understanding” of how to arrange data.

As an example of waste, just before the COVID crisis hit, the Public Health Agency tossed millions of masks, medical gowns, and other supplies.

The COVID crisis in Canada also resulted in billions spent by the Trudeau government, with much of it going to waste.

Just recently, it was revealed that the Public Health Agency of Canada lost $150 million on an unfulfilled COVID jab contract with an undisclosed entity in 2022. In addition, $173 million given to Quebec-based Medicago Inc., which said it would be shutting down in 2023 due to a failed development of its own plant-based COVID shot, is now lost. Medicago is a subsidiary of Japan-based Mitsubishi Chemical Group.

As a result, Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MPs have called for a parliamentary committee to investigate the severe losses related to COVID jab development to hold both PHAC and the federal government of Trudeau accountable.

The Trudeau government, with the help of the Department of Health, heavily promoted the COVID jabs, which were rushed to market. It is still promoting the shots, this time the recently approved booster.

In 2021, Trudeau said Canadians “vehemently opposed to vaccination” do “not believe in science,” are “often misogynists, often racists,” and even questioned whether Canada should continue to “tolerate these people.”

A recent study done by researchers at the Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest found that 17 countries have a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots and boosters.

LifeSiteNews reported last month how the Polyomavirus Simian Virus 40 (SV40), which is a monkey-linked DNA sequence known to cause cancer when it was used in old polio vaccines, has been confirmed by Health Canada to be present in the Pfizer COVID shot, a fact that was not disclosed by the vaccine maker to officials.

