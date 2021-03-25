Canada’s health minister evades question about COVID ‘vaccine passports’

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s Health Minister gave a non-answer to a question asked by independent Ontario MP Derek Sloan regarding “vaccine passports.” Sloan said Patty Hajdu’s comments were “more than condescending,” as well as “concerning.”

In the House of Commons Monday, Sloan asked Hajdu a direct question about whether she was against the idea of “vaccine passports.”

“Many are concerned about the leaking of personal medical information, religious freedom, and personal consent. Canada cannot become a two-tier country. Will the minister oppose vaccination passports on behalf of all freedom-loving Canadians?” Sloan asked.

Hajdu attacked Sloan, saying that “unlike the member opposite, we believe in a response that’s guided by science, evidence and public health expertise, in fact, that’s the only way to get through this pandemic.”

“It’s important, Mr. Speaker, that we don’t sow fear and distrust among the public health officials that are doing so much work to get us through this all safely. Mr. Speaker, I call on the member opposite to support a public health response that’s based on science and evidence.”

LifeSiteNews spoke with Sloan, who said Hajdu’s reply to his question was full of unnecessary “jabs.”

“Usually, it’s a 90 percent non-answer with … a 10 percent stab at talking. And this time it was just one hundred percent non-answer. So, I don’t know if she realizes that [vaccine passports] are inevitable or if she doesn’t want to focus on this. I don’t know how useful it is because, yes, the responses are typically insulting and invasive anyway, but this was extra, this was above and beyond, for the liberals, even for her,” said Sloan.

“It’s usually condescending, but not explicitly insulting, and this was more than condescending. This was multiple references to, you know, I don’t follow science … and I don’t know what it indicates.”

Sloan is opposed to the idea of “vaccine passports,” telling LifeSiteNews they are a “bad idea” and that he asked the hard question hoping for a more mature answer.

“I mean, I definitely think that [vaccine passports are] a bad idea. There’s no logical basis for it. We don’t even know how long immunity lasts. We don’t know if people are still spreading COVID when they have the vaccine. But even if, you don’t know right now,” said Sloan.

“This was the most snarky response I’ve had, and I have asked multiple questions, and they’ve all been controversial. For some reason, she was worse now. So, I have a feeling it might be subject matter related. I don’t know what it means, but it can’t mean anything good,” said Sloan.

Sloan was booted from the Conservative Pary of Canada (CPC) in January by his own caucus members after a vote. Since leaving the CPC, Sloan has become more outspoken against COVID lockdowns as well as talk of mandatory vaccines.

Sloan repeatedly stated his pro-life and pro-family views, which he did when running as a candidate in the 2020 CPC leadership race.

The CPC elected pro-abortion O’Toole as the new leader of the party in August last year. Sloan came in fourth place behind Leslyn Lewis and Peter MacKay.

Sloan told LifeSiteNews that taking a vaccine is one’s own choice, and that creating a “two-tiered” society of those with shots and those without should never become a reality in Canada.

“There’s a lot of people who can’t or won’t take the vaccine for various reasons, and we should not live in a two-tiered society where it favors some but not others. I mean, at the end of the day, people that want to feel this level of safety and protection for taking the vaccine, then take it, but for those that don’t, they should be able to live their life as well,” said Sloan.

“For different people, there are different parameters. That’s a personal decision and frankly, hopefully, we’ll soon have treatments for COVID that are not vaccine-related, promising things out there. So presumably we’ll be in a position where this thing is treatable.”

Sloan has been no stranger to asking what he calls “controversial” questions in the House of Commons. He has asked questions concerning vaccines, the detainment of travelers at airports, and alternative COVID treatments such as Ivermectin.

So far, the Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not stated one way or another whether or not it will use so-called COVID “vaccine passports” in Canada.

In early March, Hajdu said the government is “certainly working on the idea of vaccine passports” with its fellow G7 partners.

“I was on a call with my G7 health minister counterparts just a couple of weeks ago and that is a very live issue,” Hajdu explained on CTV’s Question Period. “We’ll be coming back to Canadians as we understand more about the intentions of our counterparts internationally, and as we understand more about how that will unfold around the world.”

Hajdu’s remarks came only shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s in late February when he said there are “pros and cons” to COVID-19 “immunity passports.”

To date, Health Canada has approved for use four COVID-19 injections in adults, all with connections to abortion.

In Canada, vaccines are not mandatory at the federal level, as each province is responsible for their healthcare delivery. At the provincial level, some provinces — such as Ontario and New Brunswick — have made certain vaccines mandatory via legislation, with a few exceptions, for children to attend public schools.

Ted Kuntz, president of Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC), a not-for-profit society founded by families who have suffered from vaccine reactions or injuries, told LifeSiteNews there is no “Medical Justification” for “immunity passports” in Canada.