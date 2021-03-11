Canada’s health minister: Gov’t ‘working on the idea of vaccine passports’

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

March 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s health minister Patty Hajdu said the government is “certainly working on the idea of vaccine passports” with its fellow G7 partners.

“I was on a call with my G7 health minister counterparts just a couple of weeks ago and that is a very live issue,” Hajdu explained last Sunday on CTV’s Question Period. “We’ll be coming back to Canadians as we understand more about the intentions of our counterparts internationally, and as we understand more about how that will unfold around the world,” she explained.

One Canadian vaccine watchdog group, on the other hand, says there is no “[m]edical [j]ustification” for “vaccine passports.”

Ted Kuntz, president of Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC), a not-for-profit society founded by families who have suffered from vaccine reactions or injuries, told LifeSiteNews there is no “Medical Justification” for “immunity passports” in Canada.

“There are a number of reasons to be concerned about vaccine immunity passports, both medical and the risk they pose to our rights and freedoms,” Kuntz told LifeSiteNews. “Firstly, there is no medical justification for implementing ‘vaccine immunity passports.’ To do so fails to recognize the limitations of vaccine induced immunity, and the COVID vaccines in particular. The assumption Trudeau makes is that vaccination equalizes immunization. This is not the case.”

In her comments Sunday, Hajdu said she “wouldn’t say” vaccine “passports” are “inevitable,” but that the idea is “a very alive conversation internationally, and of course [we] are always concerned about equity.”

Hajdu claimed that the government “certainly does not to see a two-tiered” system but “we do know there are requirements to travel internationally around disease prevention already.”

Hajdu’s remarks come only shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s in late February when he said there are “pros and cons” to COVID-19 “immunity passports.”

Kuntz mentioned that unlike the immunity conferred by natural infection, “which is most often life-long,” immunity from a vaccine “is limited and temporary.”

“Vaccine-induced immunity wanes after years or even months, and, therefore, ‘confirmation of vaccination’ does not mean ‘confirmation of immunity’. Unless individuals are regularly tested for antibody levels, there is no way to determine whether a vaccinated individual is actually immune,” Kuntz said.

“Further, up to 10 percent of the population does not respond to vaccination and fails to generate significant antibody levels to produce immunity. This is especially true with the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. Therefore, it appears that a ‘vaccine immunity passport’ is not actually about confirmation of immunity, but rather an indication of compliance to accept a medical treatment of unknown effectiveness.”

Kuntz also told LifeSiteNews that the real risk of “vaccine immunity passports” is in its “violation of our rights and freedoms.”

“The unstated intention of such a document would be used to restrict access to travel and services of those individuals not partaking in this medical experiment. Such arbitrary restrictions would be a clear violation of our inherent freedoms in Canada,” he said.

Dr. Kulvinder Gill, who practices in Ontario and has been a vocal opponent to both lockdowns and COVID vaccines, also voiced her opposition to the idea of “vaccine passports.”

“Vaccine passports are imposed coercion/restrictions on a medical intervention that not only violate UN Univ Declaration of Human Rights & Cdn Charter — but violate very CORE of medical ethics: informed voluntary consent, Declaration of Geneva, Nuremberg Code,” tweeted Gill.

Gill was recently warned by her local physicians’ college that her viewpoints are “irresponsible behaviour” spreading “misleading information” about the virus.

To date, Health Canada has approved for use a total of four COVID-19 vaccines in adults, all with connections to abortion.

In Canada, vaccines are not mandatory at the federal level, as each province is responsible for their healthcare delivery. At the provincial level, some provinces — such as Ontario and New Brunswick — have made certain vaccines mandatory via legislation, with a few exceptions, for children to attend public schools.

Kuntz mentioned that the mandating of vaccines “cannot be tolerated,” as “vaccination carries risks including permanent disability and death. Where there is risk, there must be choice.”

COVID-19 “immunity passports” have been welcomed by some European Union countries such as Sweden and Denmark. Recently, the president of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said she is behind an EU-wide “vaccine passport” program.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.