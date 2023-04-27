Canada’s health officials knew COVID jabs would not prevent transmission before gov’t mandates

Briefing notes indicated 'that COVID-19 cases (Delta variant) in fully vaccinated individuals may have similar viral loads than unvaccinated cases.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Briefing notes from Canada’s top health agencies show that before imposing COVID mandates government officials knew that those with the jabs could spread the virus just as easily as those without the shots.

As first reported by The Epoch Times, briefing notes from Health Canada (HC) and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) reveal that officials in the fall of 2021, before most strict COVID travel mandates were put in place, were aware the mRNA jabs did not stop viral transmission.

The briefing document called “Phased Approach to Federal COVID-19 Vaccination Policy” was obtained via an access to information request, according to The Epoch Times.

The point of the document was to outline the thinking of the government for putting in place COVID jab mandates.

The HC and PHAC briefing notes read: “There is some emerging evidence documenting that COVID-19 cases (Delta variant) in fully vaccinated individuals may have similar viral loads than unvaccinated cases.”

According to health officials, the “evidence” raises the question “about their ability to transmit to others and the need to layer additional measures such as masking.”

“The science on the capacity of vaccinated individuals to transmit will continue to evolve.”

The health document briefing was made when the so-called Delta variant was more prevalent, which HC and PHAC said meant a “much higher vaccination coverage target is needed to prevent wider outbreaks.”

However, even back then it was established that the COVID shots did little if nothing to stop transmission of the virus. This was noted by COVID vaccine trials that showed there was never any produced evidence that vaccines stopped infection or transmission.

As for the COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada, even back in mid-2021 they were associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and heart attacks in young, healthy men. They also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refused to take them.

The HC and PHAC briefings outlined certain objectives regarding government policies around COVID mandates for federal workers, which were put in place in October 2021 by the Trudeau government.

Also, the briefings showed that officials were contemplating whether it was an “important public health goal” to put mandates in place.

“Evidence that vaccination is necessary to ensure the health and safety of the workplace and Canadian population, and also that other, less intrusive measures, are insufficient,” the briefing states.

As per a PHAC document from February 2022, which came about due to court challenges against the travel mandates, health officials said that for Omicron, “vaccine effectiveness against infection, symptomatic disease, and transmission with two doses was initially ~<50 to 60% but waned over time to near zero after six months.”

The document also noted that getting a COVID jab should be encouraged to become “a social norm” and that it was an “important signal to vaccine complacent or hesitant Canadians.”

Of note is that the briefing also talked about COVID jab safety, stating that the jabs approved by HC were “safe for the population for who, the vaccine is required.”

Despite knowing jabs were not a cure-all, government officials pushed for everyone to get the shots, and all provinces-imposed vaccine passports on citizens.

In 2022, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had firmly in place a COVID travel jab mandate along with a federal worker injection mandate, the Omicron variant began to emerge, hitting everyone, regardless of one’s jab status. Despite this, the government continued to promote the shots.

COVID mandates were only lifted in October 2022.

Last weekend, Trudeau was slammed on social media after claiming he did not “force” anyone to take the COVID-19 shots, despite his government firing unvaccinated federal workers from their jobs and even barring unjabbed citizens from domestic plane and train travel.

Interestingly, Trudeau did acknowledge that there are “potential side effects in vaccinations,” but insisted that such side effects are “rare” – despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) showing over 30,000 reported deaths after COVID vaccination, in addition to over 65,000 permanent disabilities.

Natural immunity to COVID has been well established, and even last August the U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced this fact.

A February 2023 study from The Lancet established that natural immunity cuts the risk of hospitalization and death from a “Covid reinfection by 88% for at least 10 months, and the immunity generated from an infection was found to be “ at least as high, if not higher ” than that provided by two doses of an mRNA vaccine.”

Moreover, as reported last month by LifeSiteNews, recent statistics from Canada show that over 98 percent of adults in the country had natural immunity against COVID in 2022.

This, in combination with the fact that evidence continues to suggest that natural immunity has an advantage over vaccine-induced protection, and that the more shots one gets the more likely one is to contract COVID, has continued to have people question why the government was so adamant in its promotion of the novel injections.

