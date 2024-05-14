Canada’s intelligence agency classifies opponents of LGBT gender ideology as a ‘violent threat’

The Canadian Intelligence Service contends in a recent report that people in the 'anti-gender movement' are homophobic and transphobic.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s intelligence agency in a recent report claimed that Canadians who are opposed to extreme forms of LGBT gender ideology, which includes those who simply believe that one can be only a man or a woman, form the “anti-gender movement” that it claims could pose an ongoing “violent threat” during the coming year.

According to its recently tabled May 7 annual report to the House of Commons, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) claimed that it has assessed “exposure to entities espousing anti-gender extremist rhetoric” and that these people “could inspire and encourage serious violence against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, or against those who are viewed as supporters of pro-gender ideology policies and events.”’

CSIS noted that the so-called “anti-gender movement” could be defined as those people opposed to “socio-cultural shifts that are represented by the integration and acceptance of gender theory, including acceptance of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”

According to the agency, the so-called “anti-gender movement” is an Ideologically Motivated Violent Extremism (IMVE) movement, which are groups it says pose a “significant threat to Canada’s national security”

CSIS notes that people in the “anti-gender movement” are homophobic and transphobic.

The agency also took a shot a people’s religious beliefs by saying that “religious interpretations, conspiracy theories, or a generalized fear of sociocultural change” are factors in people with “anti-gender movement” tendencies.

CSIS listed former University of Waterloo student Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, who entered the Gender Studies class in June 2023 and then stabbed two students and a professor. Villalba-Aleman was charged with attempted murder and 11 offenses in total. The Crown asked to prosecute him as a terrorist.

Despite using the above example to back up its claims, CSIS said that only a small amount of people in the so-called “anti-gender movement” would risk committing extreme forms of violence.

As per the teachings of the Catholic church, and as it is stated in the Bible, God created only male and female. Also, it is a scientifically backed biological fact that humans are either born a man or a woman.

However, people who espouse gender theory claim that one’s gender is not indicative of their biological sex, which is male or female, and that one can be any gender from myriad ones on a list that keeps growing all the time.

CSIS said it is making it a priority to monitor the “anti-gender movement.” However, according to someone who worked for 30 years with CSIS, the agency’s note about “anti-gender” deals with certain hate crimes, and do not fall within its mandate.

As he told The Epoch Times, “It’s not part of the CSIS mandate” because it’s “not political, it’s not ideological, it’s not religious; it’s a hate crime.”

“It really makes me wonder if someone’s dictating to the service, ‘we want you to highlight this stuff,’ which I don’t think historically we used to do,” he noted, adding that to him it seems “there’s an agenda being set here.”

The federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone all in on embracing and supporting radical transgender ideology, including the so-called “transitioning” of minors, while at the same time introducing laws that on the surface appear to be about helping children.

Under Trudeau, the federal government has given millions of taxpayer money to fund LGBT groups and aggressively pushes a pro-LGBT agenda. His 2024 budget includes $150 million to promote ‘2SLGBTQI+’ ideology at home and abroad.

