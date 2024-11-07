Canada’s intelligence service acknowledges ‘diverse and inclusive’ hiring practices

Recent job postings for summer interns appeared to indicate hiring would be based on so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) requirements.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s official spy agency is looking to hire summer students and regular staff based on “diverse and inclusive” requirements, the agency recently confirmed.

The job posting, which now appears to have been removed from its website, notes that the agency is “committed” to “cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace environment” at “all levels within the organization.”

“This will be achieved by increasing employment equity group representation (including persons with disabilities, visible minorities, Indigenous peoples and women) at all levels within the organization through hiring and talent management practices,” the job posting from the agency state.

As per the Western Standard, CSIC spokesperson Lindsay Sloane said that the agency is “committed to building a workforce that is truly representative of the Canadians we serve by cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace environment.”

This includes so-called “employment equity group representation” from larger portions of “persons with disabilities, visible minorities, indigenous peoples, and women,” and will be implemented “at all levels within the organization — including students.”

According to the agency, it is encouraging anyone who “self-identifies” with such groups to apply for a job.

Sloane, as per the Western Standard, said that the agency has also set “ambitious recruitment goals meant to close representation gaps in our DEI Strategy.”

Interim CSIS leader Vanessa Lloyd was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in July after former chief David Vigneault resigned in the summer amid an ongoing investigation into meddling in Canada’s elections by foreign agents.

As reported by LifeSiteNews in July, Lloyd authored a report before becoming interim leader that suggested parents and gender ideology opponents are people with “extreme” views who pose potential domestic security threats.

LifeSiteNews reported in May that a CSIS report claimed Canadians who are opposed to extreme forms of LGBT gender ideology, which includes those who simply believe an individual can be only a man or a woman, form the “anti-gender movement” that it claims could pose an ongoing “violent threat” during the coming year.

Over the past decade, left-wing activists have used DEI dogma as well as “environmental, social & governance” (ESG) standards to encourage major Canadian and U.S. corporations to take particular stands on political and cultural issues, notably in promotion of homosexuality, transgenderism, race relations, the environment, and abortion.

In recent weeks, due to political and customer backlash, large U.S.-based corporations announced they are walking back DEI policies. Some of the most notable include Lowe’s, Jack Daniel’s, and Harley Davidson. Other companies such as Disney, Target, and Bud Light have faced negative sales due to consumers fighting back and refusing to patronize the businesses.

