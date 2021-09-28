Canada’s Justice Centre to defend Alberta physicians faced with COVID jab mandate

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta wrote September 27 that the college had voted to require all physicians to be injected with the COVID jabs.

CALGARY, Alberta (Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms) – The Justice Centre today expressed concerns over a September 27, 2021 letter to medical professionals issued by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA).

The letter states that the Council of the CPSA met on September 20, and has voted to require all physicians in the province to be fully vaccinated. Many Alberta physicians, however, are personally unable to provide informed consent to the experimental COVID shots in light of their knowledge of medical and scientific studies and the latest data.

Concerningly, the statement from the CPSA also confirms that it will not tolerate dissenting views from physicians or their participation in public dialogue regarding the efficacy or safety of the COVID shots. The CPSA Statement claims that physicians who review the latest studies and data and express a different scientific opinion are spreading “misinformation.”

Dr. Eric Payne, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology at the University of Calgary, and pediatric neurocritical care physician at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, sent a September 14, 2021 letter to the CPSA, expressing his objection to taking a “novel experimental mRNA therapy,” with “no long-term data.”

“The medical evidence demonstrates that the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines has decreased significantly, they do not prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission or symptomatic disease, and while evidence for protection against serious illness continues to exist in Calgary, that too is dissipating globally,” explained Dr. Payne.

“The College has not addressed or responded to any of the issues or information raised by Dr. Payne in his public letter,” noted Jonathan Fernandes, Justice Centre staff lawyer.

“Doctors have Charter rights, as do patients. Government and regulatory coercion to take experimental medical treatments is always a red flag,” continued Mr. Ferrnandes.

“With the worsening shortage of doctors and nurses globally, regulatory bodies need to take care that they do not push out qualified and dedicated staff through their heavy-handed and intolerant policies,” added Mr. Fernandes.

“We condemn the implied threat of the CPSA against those Alberta physicians who, in light of their review of the scientific research and data, cannot at this time give their personal informed consent to receive these shots,” he continued.

Emerging evidence continues to call into question the efficacy of these shots. On July 30, 2021, the director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky confirmed that “Delta infection resulted in similarly high SARSCoV-2 viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. High viral loads suggest an increased risk of transmission and raised concern that, unlike with other variants, vaccinated people infected with Delta can transmit the virus.”

On August 6, 2021, CDC Director Dr. Walensky stated on CNN that the vaccines are working but that what they can’t “do is prevent transmission.”

On August 19, 2021, the CDC noted individuals were experiencing “reduced protection against mild and moderate disease.”

On July 23, 2021, Israel’s Health Ministry indicated that a complete course of the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine was just 39% effective at preventing infections and 41% effective at preventing symptomatic illness with the Delta variant. By August 16, 2021, and despite having 78% of those 12 and older fully vaccinated, 59% of gravely ill patients in Israel were fully vaccinated (28).

Further, a new peer-reviewed paper in the well-respected Toxicology journal found that “there are five times the number of deaths attributable to each inoculation vs those attributable to COVID-19 in the most vulnerable 65+ demographic. The risk of death from COVID-19 decreases drastically as age decreases, and the longer-term effects of the inoculations on lower age groups will increase their risk-benefit ratio, perhaps substantially.”

Reprinted with permission from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

