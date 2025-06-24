Canada’s Justice Department says Mark Carney’s ‘border bill’ could violate Charter rights

Bill C-2, or the Strong Borders Act, could impact people’s protection from unwanted searches, the Canadian Justice Department cautioned.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s own Justice Department has said a new Liberal bill, which would restrict cash donations as well as allow police and government officials to open and examine personal mail, has many areas that may impact Canadians’ charter rights.

In a statement released June 19, Canada’s Justice Department said that Bill C-2, or the Strong Borders Act, could indeed impact people’s protection from unwanted searches.

Bill C-2 was introduced on June 3 by Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree. As it stands, the bill, as reported by LifeSiteNews, would outlaw cash payments over $10,000 as well as allow police to search Canadians’ mail.

As it stands, Canada Post can open some mail if there are grounds that it contains contraband or a dangerous substance. However, the bill would amend the Canada Post Corporations Act to extend the powers to open letters.

According to the Justice Department, this “has the potential to engage section 8 of the Charter.”

Section 8 of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects a person against unreasonable search and seizure by officials.

The Justice Department Charter statement says that “The inspection power promotes important objectives, such as protecting the safety of the public and postal workers, preventing the postal system from being used for unlawful purposes, and assuring an efficient postal system.”

Bill C-2 would, in essence, allow for law enforcement, or agents of Canada’s intelligence agency, to demand information from a provider on a person. Such a demand would not need a judge’s OK.

The Justice Department noted that “As this power would enable police to obtain information linked to a person, it could be perceived as having effects under section 8 of the Charter.”

It also noted that this provision, in its view, would not violate the Charter Rights, claiming that a “reasonable suspicion” threshold would stop authorities from using the new power for “fishing expeditions.”

Constitutional group says Bill C-2 is as a ‘step towards tyranny’

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has warned that Bill C-2 has “provisions that would make it a criminal offence for businesses, professionals, and charities to accept cash payments of $10,000 or more in a single transaction or in a series of related transactions.”

“Restricting the use of cash is a dangerous step towards tyranny,” the JCCF noted.

Bill C-2 was blasted by the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) as troublesome and in conflict with Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

CPC MP Frank Caputo warned, “Certainly, somebody in the government asked if it was Charter compliant – but they won’t say.”

The Liberal government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone after Canadians’ bank accounts before. In 2022, it froze the accounts of those who donated to the Freedom Convoy against COVID mandates.

As for current Prime Minister Mark Carney, he has globalist ties and was called the World Economic Forum’s “golden boy” by CPC leader Pierre Poilievre. Carney has also admitted he is an “elitist” and a “globalist.”

