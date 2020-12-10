Canada’s LGBT agenda is ‘harmful’ to same-sex attracted persons: Christian activist

December 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — This week, Jonathon Van Maren speaks with Jojo Ruba, founder and executive director of Faith Beyond Belief, an organization that seeks to give Christians the tools needed to become effective apologists and ambassadors for Christ.

Ruba discusses the recent news that the Canadian government under liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to ban therapy for persons struggling with same-sex attraction and gender dysphoria. Ruba is an especially important voice on this isue because he himself has experienced same-sex attraction. His has also sought therapy that ultimately helped him find meaning in his own life.

Ruba explains that the broad definition used by LGBT activists for “conversion therapy” is prohibiting people from even praying for same-sex attracted people to escape that lifestyle.

“One of the key points our opponents made, including Dr. Chris Wells of the Edmonton City Council, is that … in his view, practice, treatment, or service includes praying for your friends, your family members who come to you and say, I’m struggling with transgender feelings, I’m struggling with gay feelings.”

Ruba argues that Christians “should be very concerned that the government is actually not just regulating sexuality, they’re regulating how we define Scripture!”

He further says that the legislation being considered “specifically targets any counseling, any kind of help or support for underage kids who are 18 and under 18” and prevents them from getting support — “unless it affirms a gender transition.”

The ban would also make bringing a child to the counseling session a criminal offense, with the risk of going “to jail for five years, even for bringing your child to counseling and … even if your child wants the counseling.”

Ruba adds that proponents of the ban want to “reeducate ... Evangelicals so they [come to] believe … that there’s nothing wrong with homosexuality or gender identity transition.”