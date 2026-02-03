Canada’s Liberal gov’t seals ‘millions’ of vaccine injury records from public record for 15 years

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — The Canadian Liberal federal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney has sealed millions of internal reports of recent vaccine and drug injuries for 15 years.

An Access To Information Inquiry request by Conservative MP Colin Reynolds has revealed that Carney’s Health Minister Marjorie Michel’s department sealed the records, which run some “several million pages” long.

“This extension was requested for a very voluminous request, several million pages, which sought vaccine and adverse drug reaction reports since 1998,” noted the Inquiry.

“It has since been successfully rescoped and is actively being processed.”

In addition to all vaccine and drug files being sealed, all COVID-era Public Health Agency records were sealed for over five years.

The department claimed that the “extension” on sealing the records “was necessary due to the volume of records going through the President’s office at the time of the request due to the ongoing pandemic as well as parliamentary motions, the need for extensive consultations on the records retrieved, and the refusal of the requester to discuss the scope of the request or limit the retrieval in any way.”

MP Reynolds had asked in his Inquiry, “With regard to Access To Information requests received since January 1, 2020, what is the longest extension for requests currently being processed?”

One Canadian woman who was injured due to the COVID jabs said the Carney government is trying to “hide” vaccine-injured Canadians as a form of “censorship.”

“The Canadian government has sealed our files,” wrote Carrie Sakamoto, whose face was paralyzed by the jabs, on X.

“They are trying again to hide me and other vax injured people like me from the public. Canadian censorship at its finest.”

The Inquiry did not mention whether or not the request was related to COVID shots.

The record for sealed files is 27 years for Department of Public Works documentation.

The COVID shots have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects, and all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of reporting on the dangers of the experimental COVID jabs, which include heart damage and blood clots.

News of the vaccine record sealing comes only weeks after Canada’s Public Health Agency effectively admitted that the COVID shots have caused harm to no less than 10,000 people and that it must take direct control of a vaccine injury compensation program.

Despite the damage caused by the COVID shots in Canada and worldwide, former and current Canadian politicians have failed to take ownership of the fact that thousands were injured under their watch.

For example, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to laugh at the suggestion that a COVID shot had killed the mother of a media outlet’s cameraman who was asking him questions on the streets of Davos during the World Economic Forum gathering this year.

Trudeau had disparaged Canadians who chose not to get the COVID shots, saying those opposing his measures were a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

Canada’s government continues to purchase the COVID shots, although its own data shows that most Canadians are flat-out refusing a COVID booster injection.

The news also comes as the government has had to increase spending on VISP, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

