Canada’s Liberal PM Paul Martin struggled over legalization of homosexual ‘marriage’: declassified documents

Liberal PM Martin ‘emphasized the government should not deny this was a difficult issue for many Canadians,’ according to minutes from a cabinet meeting.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — Documents that have recently been declassified reveal that former Liberal Prime Minister Paul Martin had, in private, struggled with political fallout from his government’s legalization of same-sex “marriage,” which became law in 2005.

According to the documents, as noted by Blacklock’s Reporter , Martin acknowledged that the issue was polarizing for Canadians but claimed his hands were tied by provincial courts.

Minutes from a December 16, 2004, cabinet meeting, obtained through an Access to Information request, reveal that ministers debated the 2005 “Civil Marriage Act” (Bill C-38) in a heated session. The ministers said that legalizing same-sex “marriage” would be allowed under the Charter of Rights.

“The Prime Minister emphasized the government should not deny this was a difficult issue for many Canadians,” read the minutes.

The minutes noted that same-sex “marriage” was legally recognized in six of 10 Canadian provinces at the time.

The minutes also showed that Martin wanted the law passed to make homosexual “marriage” uniform in Canada but still claimed that religious freedom should be protected for churches that refused to recognize the law.

The 2005 “Civil Marriage Act” was passed by the Senate on July 19, 2005, after a 47-21 vote.

Former National President of Campaign Life Coalition Jim Hughes called it a dark day for Canada and warned of what would come as a result.

“The harm that will flow from this unnecessary legislation is incalculable, and may take generations to undo,” he said at the time.

“Decent and fair-minded Canadians deplore this travesty of justice and should resolve to punish the perpetrators at the polls regardless of political party.”

Since same-sex “marriage” was made legal in Canada, there are about 72,880 homosexual “couples” in the nation, as per 2021 census data, with most being in Montreal and Toronto.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, various studies over the years have shown the harmful effects of homosexual adoption on children.

The Catholic Church teaches, as it has always done, that marriage is reserved for a man and a woman only.

The Church also teaches that homosexual activity is gravely sinful and “intrinsically disordered” and that legislation seeking to equate homosexual unions with marriage is “gravely unjust.”

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