Canada’s nat’l police says ‘anti-government,’ ‘anti-LGBTQ2’ views are threat to public safety

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s national police force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), issued a 16-page guide suggesting people tell on those who show any signs of “anti-government” or “anti-LGBTQ2” opinions on the internet.

“Some people hold social or political beliefs that may be considered ‘extreme’ or outside mainstream ideologies. Although some ideas alone may be concerning to those around them, it is when a person uses or actively supports violence to achieve ideological, religious or political goals that the police have a role to play,” said the guide titled “Reporting suspicious incidents to police.”

“This category can encompass new and emerging ideologically motivated threats such as environment, animal rights, etcetera. The goal of the initiative is to enhance the quality of information being shared with police and to encourage the reporting of suspicious incidents and activities.”

The RCMP said that law enforcement “has no role in policing the thoughts of Canadians.” However, police will “take action to prevent crimes if there’s evidence an individual is planning or preparing to commit an act of violence or to actively provide support to others doing so.”

Meanwhile, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki suggested Canadians should spy on one another and report to police those who show “suspicious” activity.

“By reporting suspicious activities to the police, tragedies can be prevented. When in doubt, report it,” said Lucki in a press release Monday. “In communities across the country, Canadians go about their daily lives and routines. It’s easy to overlook the seemingly ordinary moments that make up our days. During the holiday season when our lives get even busier, I encourage people to be alert and vigilant.”

Lucki’s comments were met with a strong backlash.

“The senior commissioner for the RCMP is encouraging all Canadians to report any ‘anti-government, anti-law enforcement’ opinions? WELCOME TO FASCIST CANADA,” tweeted Colin Korol on January 11.

Another Twitter user wrote on January 12, “Ok Brenda, then where do report corruption within our governments and RCMP?”

Lucki was recently found to have breached her duty under the RCMP Act.

Federal Court Associate Chief Justice Jocelyne Gagne ruled this week that Lucki was slow to submit a response to a complaint regarding spying accusations by the RCMP against groups anti-oil activist groups in British Columbia.

