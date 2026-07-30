Canada’s new inclusive ‘spiritual reflections’ policy bans prayer at military ceremonies

A Canadian Armed Forces member blasted the new 'Spiritual reflections in military settings' edict that restricts prayer and references to God at public events.

( LifeSiteNews ) — A Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member blasted a new “spiritual reflections” military policy direction that essentially bans using any religious-specific language or even references to God in most military ceremonies.

“We used to have a robust and inclusive prayer policy where we could pray in an inclusive way that aligned with our faith traditions,” a CAF member told LifeSiteNews under condition of anonymity.

The CAF member noted that the previous prayer policy is “very important in our tradition around commemorating the dead, Remembrance Day, Battle of Britain, Battle of the Atlantic, and (so on).”

“However, now we are not allowed to pray in public. The new policy means chaplains can only do a secular reflection in public.”

On July 29, the CAF officially released what its “Spiritual reflections in military settings” policy that provides direction to both military chaplains and CAF members on what is expected during military ceremonies.

The new policy mandates that when CAF members give public or even semi-public remarks at an event such as a Remembrance Day ceremony, they “shall uphold the principle of state religious and spiritual neutrality by not using words, actions, or symbols that are specific to a particular spiritual or faith tradition (SFT) on the part of the Government of Canada.”

“This does not include personal religious items of dress, which may be worn as authorized by the CAF Dress Instructions,” the CAF noted.

Instead, CAF members must offer a godless and “inclusive” spiritual reflection instead for the following:

graduation parades;

change of command ceremonies;

ship commissioning;

ribbon-cuttings/ dedications for infrastructure projects;

honours and awards ceremonies;

festive/ Seasonal or Mess dinners; or

other military institutional commemorations (e.g. Remembrance Day, Battle of Britain, Battle of the Atlantic).

At this time, it appears that military and state funerals are not included in the new policy. However, “Indigenous Cultural Practices” are afforded a wider berth than traditional faiths such as Christianity.

The new policy direction is not a surprise. In 2023, the CAF issued a directive that put harsh restrictions on public prayer. After public backlash, including from many CAF members. the orders were rescinded.

New policy favors ‘atheism over belief,’ CAF member says

The CAF member told LifeSiteNews that this new policy direction is a “major departure” for the service.

“And I should also add that this was the last opportunity for prayer to be heard in the public square in Canada,” he noted.

“In the past, the Legion would hire their own minister to pray. In this new document, it forbids even that, going after volunteers who are not in the military. … This is the dictator of relativism that Benedict (XVI) spoke about.”

When it comes to Indigenous Cultural Practices, the CAF member noted that it is “unbelievable” that an exception has been made for what he said is “indigenous folk religion” given that many First Nations are Christian.



“It is unbelievable. They say that it is permitted because of ‘reconciliation,'” he told LifeSiteNews.

“An authentic religious neutrality would allow for a diverse expression of religious faith, which existed in our former policy. The new policy is exclusionary, favouring atheism over belief, and favouring (non-Christian) First Nations’ beliefs over monotheistic belief.”

The CAF member noted that many Christian First Nations personnel would not be represented by the expressions of pre-Christian indigenous faith.

The policy states that:

“Indigenous practices may be included in military settings for cultural, historical, and educational purposes. This approach reflects Canada’s constitutional recognition of Indigenous rights, the historical suppression of Indigenous traditions by the state, and an ongoing commitment to reconciliation. It does not constitute an endorsement or advancement of a particular system of belief.”

Asked if this might be a way of keeping an incursion of Islamism at bay, the CAF member demurred.

“I personally do not think this is anything against Islam,” he said.

“I think it is an attempt to expand state-backed secularism.” The CAF member then asked, “Where is the Conservative Party on this issue?'” adding that for real change in Canada, people must “express their dissent” on the issue.

In 2024, the CAF banned prayer at all Remembrance Day celebrations, prompting a massive outcry from many Canadians as well as military members, veterans, and political figures.

The CAF has cracked down before on its members and even chaplains from praying at public events. As reported by LifeSiteNews, the CAF further restricted prayer last year ahead of Remembrance Day.

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