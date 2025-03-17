Canada’s new PM Mark Carney hints next federal election won’t be until fall

Mark Carney has said nothing definite about a general election except that Canadians could expect to go to the polls 'before November.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s newest prime minister has hinted that a federal election will not be held until autumn.

Mark Carney, recently elected as the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada and, as Justin Trudeau’s replacement, sworn in as Prime Minister of Canada, has said nothing definite about a general election except that Canadians could expect to go to the polls “before November.”

RELATED: Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney reduces carbon tax to zero

Carney, a former head of the Bank of England, made the remark during a press conference following his swearing-in on Friday. By law, there must be a Canadian federal election within five years of the last one. The 2025 election is currently scheduled to be on October 20, 2025.

However, as Carney owes his leadership role only to members of the Liberal Party, it was expected that he would call an election this spring. Strategically, it would be a good move for Carney to postpone the election, as currently Canada’s Conservative Party is still ahead of the Liberals in the polls. The gap between the two parties has been closing, however, since Carney’s leadership win.

Share











