Canada’s only pro-life federal party appoints new deputy leader

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s only fully pro-life federal political party, the Christian Heritage Party (CHP), appointed a new national deputy leader that the party says will help bring “family and freedom” to Canadians before the next federal election.

Ken Stouffer, the party’s national development director, shared with LifeSiteNews that David Bylsma has been appointed its new national deputy leader.

According to the CHP, national leader Rod Taylor asked Bylsma to serve with him because of his “broad and extensive experience in business and politics and the wisdom he has demonstrated over decades of volunteer service with the Christian Heritage Party.”

Taylor noted that Bylsma “has shown courage, integrity and faithfulness and I welcome him to serve with me on the National Board and to help us bring the CHP message of Life, Family and Freedom to our fellow-citizens in this great nation of Canada.”

“I’ve personally known Dave Bylsma for 20 years; my respect and appreciation for him as a person and as a spokesperson for the policies of the CHP just continues to grow. I love how he runs his business. I love how he looks after his family and raises his kids,” Taylor said in a message shared with LifeSiteNews.

Bylsma, 54, has served as a federal candidate for the CHP eight times as well as a councillor and mayor of the Township of West Lincoln. He and wife Sylvia have nine children and eight grandchildren.

Bylsma also served as Ontario president for CHP and national president. According to the CHP, he “created and operates a local business in West Lincoln, producing high-quality custom cabinet doors.”

“He joins the National Board of CHP Canada at an important time, as Canadians prepare to go to the polls,” the CHP noted.

Taylor received “A” ratings by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) as pro-life, pro-family, and pro-freedom.

The CHP is one of the only federal political parties, along with the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) under Maxime Bernier, to consistently speak out against radical gender theory being promoted in Canada, COVID mandates, and the liberalization of the nation’s euthanasia laws.

The date of the next federal election is not yet known, as it’s possible once Parliament resumes after the Liberals pick a new leader to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a no-confidence vote will immediately follow.

