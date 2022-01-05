Canada’s People’s Party leader rips Doug Ford’s ‘destructive’ lockdowns, says omicron is ‘mild flu’

Maxime Bernier called out the fact that shuttering all places in Ontario, which only allowed those with the COVID jabs access to them, shows vaccine passports are a failure.

(LifeSiteNews) — The leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier characterized new COVID restrictions enacted by Ontario Premier Doug Ford as “destructive.”

“@fordnation, stop it. The #Omicron variant is just a mild flu. None of these destructive measures will stop its propagation. You know it won’t work. End this nonsense,” tweeted Bernier on January 3.

Ford’s new rules close schools for two weeks, impose a mandatory work-from-home order for jobs that don’t need an in-person presence, close all in-person dining, recreation facilities, gyms, and arts, and cap retail and church size to 50 percent capacity.

Bernier called out the fact that shuttering all places in Ontario, which only allowed those with the COVID jabs access to them, shows vaccine passports are a failure.

“What good is a #VaccinePassport if all the places where it’s needed are closed? YOU’VE BEEN CONNED!” tweeted Bernier on January 3.

Bernier also tweeted on the same day that people need to “wake up” as to why there are vaccine passports in the first place.

“If you’re proud of your #VaccinePassport because you think it makes you free, you’re deluded. It transforms your fundamental rights and freedoms into temporary privileges that the government can take away any moment. It gives politicians more control over you. WAKE UP!” wrote Bernier.

Ontario’s new restrictions follow those enacted in the government of the province of Québec. It announced on December 30 that Québec would be enacting a COVID curfew. No one except emergency workers can leave their homes after 10 p.m. unless it’s for an emergency.

Bernier has been a major opponent to both COVID jab mandates as well as restrictions in general, saying that “establishment politicians” such as Ford “cannot” be trusted.

In September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Canadians who have chosen to not get the experimental COVID-19 jabs “extremists,” “racists,” and “misogynists” who deny science, in a video that has since gone viral.

Bernier in response called Trudeau a “Psychopathe fasciste,” adding, “Justin Trudeau is a disgusting hater.”

In the September 2021 federal election, Bernier ran a campaign on freedom, fighting against vaccine passports, mandates, and masks, as well as government overreach. He was the only party leader to do so. He publicly said that he chose not to get the COVID injections after weighing the benefits/risks for his age.

The PPC is the only federal party against vaccine passports and injection mandates.

