Canada’s PM Carney says ‘new world order’ is coming, will start with Europe

Mark Carney, who has globalist ties, spoke of a ‘rapidly shifting world order’ and said that we can’t ‘rely on one set of institutions’ while in Ireland.

( LifeSiteNews ) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, while speaking before the start of the G7 summit, implied that no one country or institution could be left out of or defy a “new world order.”

“What one can’t do at this point in a rapidly shifting world order is to rely on one set of institutions, one grouping, one country to provide the answers,” Carney said to reporters on June 14, while in County Mayo, Ireland, on his way to the G7 summit in France, which is taking place from June 15 to 17.

While in Dublin, a day before his County Mayo remarks, Carney said that the G7 is where the “New World Order” begins.

“The new world order will be built starting with Europe,” he said. “Canada is the most European of non-European countries. We are transforming our cooperation with Europe.”

“It’s a recognition that the G7, if it ever did run the world, no longer runs the world or pretends to,” Carney said.

Carney has globalist ties and was called the World Economic Forum’s “golden boy” by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. He has also admitted that he is an “elitist” and a “globalist.”

He has been no stranger to making comments about the “New World Order,” both before he became prime minister and after.

Indeed, earlier in the year, during a trip to Communist China, he said that he was “heartened by the leadership” of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and that the two nations working together set them up for a “New World Order.”

Early in 2026, Carney also doubled down on his intentions to further force Canada into globalism after he told delegates in Davos that the “older order” backed by the United States is “not coming back.”

Carney, like the Liberal government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has introduced many globalist-leaning bills dealing with restrictions on personal and online freedoms.

For example, tech giants Google and Apple have warned that “dystopian” Canadian Liberal internet censorship Bill C-22, which would demand that people’s data be kept for potential police review, would lead to a “surveillance infrastructure.”

Also, Bill C-9 was recently passed by the Senate and will repeal religious protections and effectively criminalize quoting parts of the Bible, including on homosexuality. It was amended at the last minute to ban images of a noose because a senator said it’s a symbol of “White supremacy.”

LifeSiteNews also reported on an exposé saying that Carney and Trudeau are influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the World Economic Forum. Despite Carney’s later claims that China poses a threat to Canada, he said in 2016 that the Communist Chinese regime’s “perspective” is “one of its many strengths.”

Share









