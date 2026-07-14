Canada’s PM Carney to appoint former Hillary Clinton staffer to top post: report

Mark Carney is reportedly naming , a Democratic operative and former Clinton campaign staffer, as his ‘chief operating officer.’

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will be promoting a political operative with connections to Hillary Clinton as his new “chief operating officer.”

On Monday, Carney made some changes to his personal staff, after appointing his principal secretary, Tom Pitfield, to Canada’s Senate.

According to a Globe & Mail report , American Maia Johnson, now a senior adviser for Canada-U.S. relations, will take on the chief operating officer role for Carney.

Johnson has been connected to Hillary Clinton by helping with political strategy and logistics for her and other Democrats. She is said to have connections to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Of note is that Bloomberg was the co-chair of Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) with Carney.

According to sources, Johnson is connected to Carney through his work at GFANZ, besides her connections to Clinton .

When it comes to the chief operating officer role, it should be noted that this is an unusual role for a prime minister’s office to have. It is said that Johnson’s role will be similar to that in the corporate sector, where there is a person in charge of day-to-day operations.

Johnson, according to records, helped Carney with his campaign to run for PM. She was fined $200 for not disclosing financial assets, as mandated for those working for or in public office. She paid the fine, but her disclosure statement is still listed as being in “progress.”

Carney’s government is fully on board with the LGBT and pro-abortion agendas, which are also something that Clinton and those connected to her promote as well.

Share









