Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney reduces carbon tax to zero

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Mark Carney, as his first move as Prime Minister of Canada, has dropped the infamous carbon tax.

Moments after his March 14 swearing in, Prime Minister Carney signed legislation to reduce the consumer carbon tax rate on Canadians to zero, essentially removing it from April 1.

“This will make a difference to hard-pressed Canadians, but it is part of a much bigger set of measures that this government is taking to ensure that we fight against climate change, that our companies are competitive, and the country moves forward,” Carney told media in the cabinet meeting room.

“Based on the discussion we’ve had and consistent with a promise that I made, and others supported, during the [Liberal Party] leadership campaign, we will be eliminating the Canada fuel charge, the consumer fuel charge, immediately,” he continued.

However, it is important to note that Carney did not scrap the carbon tax legislation: he just reduced it to zero. This means it could come back at any time.

Furthermore, while Carney has dropped the consumer carbon tax, he has previously revealed that he wishes to implement a corporation carbon tax, the effects of which many argued would trickle down to all Canadians.

First implemented in 2019, the carbon tax was advertised as a way to reduce emissions. However, Liberals have since admitted that the carbon tax has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by only one percent.

The tax is wildly unpopular and blamed for the rising cost of living throughout Canada. Currently, Canadians living in provinces under the federal carbon pricing scheme pay $80 per tonne.

Notably, Carney’s decision to drop the unpopular carbon tax comes just weeks before he is expected to call a federal election.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre responded to Carney’s move by saying, “Carbon Tax Carney is pausing the carbon tax until after the election when he no longer needs your vote but still needs your money.”

“He’s flip-flopping on his beliefs to trick Canadians into a 4th Liberal government,” he stated on an X post. “If Carney wins, Canada loses.”

Indeed, Carney’s decision also appears to be contrary to his own ideology, as he recently argued that the carbon tax was too low. He also rebuked Trudeau for exempting home heating oil from the carbon tax in 2023.

Furthermore, although Carney has assured Canadians that while he is no longer on the board of the World Economic Forum, he has been a longtime supporter of the globalist agenda, including the United Nations’ energy regulations. In January 2023, he attended the World Economic Forum’s meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Carney uses his social media to advocate for achieving net-zero energy goals.

“The net-zero revolution is becoming a driver of country competitiveness, job creation & growth,” he posted on X earlier in November. “In the future, great powers will be green powers — and Canada can be a great power.”

