Canada’s special forces flew spy plane over Freedom Convoy protesters despite prohibition

Canada’s Department of National Defence claims that flights over the Freedom Convoy were allowed, as the airplane was U.S.-registered and owned by a private defense contractor.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Special Forces conducted surveillance flights over the trucker Freedom Convoy in a spy plane capable of eavesdropping on one’s cell phone calls and tracking small movements, contrary to a military directive banning such flights.

As made known by the Ottawa Citizen on Monday, a directive from January 27 stated that Canadian Forces personnel, as well as vehicles, were to avoid the Freedom Convoy protests. Royal Canadian Air Force planes were also banned from flying over the protest.

Canada’s Department of National Defence, however, claims that the Special Forces flights over the Freedom Convoy were allowed, as the airplane they were using was a U.S.-registered bird owned by a private defense contractor.

Said National Defence spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier as reported by the Ottawa Citizen, “The amplifications provided by the RCAF through this directive did not apply to these training activities, which were contracted outside of the RCAF.”

RELATED: Trudeau gov’t tracked millions of Canadians’ movements using cell phone data: report

News first broke of the spy plane flights over the Freedom Convoy last month, when it was made known that a U.S.-registered aircraft flew multiple times over the protesters in February.

The King Air aircraft was spotted making what are known as flying loops around Ottawa on February 10. This was at the same time the trucker Freedom Convoy was in Ottawa protesting an end to all COVID mandates.

Canada’s Department of National Defence said at the time it was conducting military training operations in the area with the plane but did not say Canadian special forces were involved.

The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denied the plane was spying on protesters and said the plane was part of a “training exercise” which was “planned prior to, and was unrelated to the convoy protest.”

Le Bouthillier at the time also claimed the flights were not spying on the Freedom Convoy but were “training exercise that was planned prior to.”

Data gathered by Ottawa researcher Steffan Watkins, who follows the movements of ships and planes, shows the King Air spy plane was spotted on multiple occasions.

The plane was seen flying over the protest on January 28-29 as well as on February 3, 10, and 11.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Stop Tedros' WHO Pandemic Treaty Show Petition Text 2770 have signed the petition. Let's get to 4000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response. But it's not too late to do something about it. SIGN and SHARE this special petition telling Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the WHO will never usurp your nation's sovereignty. The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level. 194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic. This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations. SIGN this petition against the WHO's Pandemic Treaty, before it's too late. Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security." Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”. The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.” The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO. Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question. These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed. SIGN and SHARE the petition telling the WHO that you won't accept any pandemic treaty The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read. "This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive. "We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic. "We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added. SIGN the petition today to show the WHO that you won't accept this attack on national sovereignty. These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights. We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda. Sign the petition - speak up now! For More Information: Biden hands over American sovereignty with proposed WHO treaty - LifeSiteNews Pandemic Treaty is a backdoor to global governance - LifeSiteNews Dr. Robert Malone on the WHO's power-grab - LifeSiteNews **Photo: YouTube Screenshot** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

As the flights did indeed coincide with the Freedom Convoy, this caused some Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MPs to question the Canadian government why this was the case.

CPC Kerry-Lynne Findlay said that the Trudeau Liberals “did not put soldiers on our streets, but they did put them in the air.”

“How can the Prime Minister justify using military assets to surveil,” she added.

Canadian military buys hi-tech spy planes that can track people, intercept phone calls

The Canadian military a short while ago announced it was buying three 350ER King Airs, kitted out with the latest in spy surveillance gear, in a deal brokered by the U.S. government.

The planes are known as “intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance” or ISR machines, which can track any person or object from high altitudes, as well as detect any incoming threats via an advanced warning system.

Of note is that planes use the same MX-15D targeting equipment and camera which the Ukrainian military has been using on drones to attack Russian targets.

The cost of the planes is $188 million, and according to the military, Canada’s special forces will not get its first plane until this summer.

The spy planes are said to be able to not only snoop and track people and vehicles on the ground with high-powered cameras, but are able to intercept people’s cellphone calls and other radio communications.

Watkins said that as the plane in question could have been flying anywhere in the area on those days, its “precise circular tracks over Ottawa suggest a form of electronic surveillance.”

“Not simply digital electro-optical imagery or video,” Watkins said.

Alberta-based civil liberties lawyer James Kitchen told LifeSiteNews two weeks ago that the news of the Canadian military soon having high-tech spy planes at its disposal is “obviously a serious privacy concern.”

“That type of conduct is reflective of an authoritarian regime like those found in Asia and the Middle East, not a supposed free and democratic country like Canada,” Kitchen said.

Kitchen also noted that any type of data collected on peaceful protesters is a “potential violation of section 8 of the Charter, which protects against unreasonable searches.”

“So many people in this nation are terrified to openly express themselves or participate in a peaceful political rally because of the tyrannical response by the federal government,” Kitchen told LifeSiteNews.

“The government should fear the people, not the other way around … One of the reasons Canada is becoming so autocratic is because governments are succeeding in making people afraid of them.”

Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act (EA) to quash the Freedom Convoy has resulted in multiple lawsuits against the government for what civil liberty lawyers and opposition politicians say was an “excessive” abuse of power.

Share











