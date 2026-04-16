Canada’s Supreme Court gives police more powers to search private property without warrants

The Supreme Court decision allows police to enter private property and investigate crimes based on ‘implied license,’ which could lead to surveillance of Canadians, freedom advocates warned.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — A recent Supreme Court of Canada ruling could have severe consequences relating to people’s privacy rights, privacy experts warn, notably relating to police search powers regarding private property.

On March 20, 2026, the Supreme Court issued a 5-4 decision in the case R v Singer. The majority of the court ruled, as noted by Justice Mahmud Jamal, that when it comes to private property rights, police communicating with homeowners when they are investigating a crime – even when the type of investigation may necessitate a warrant – can use what is known as an implied license to be able to enter one’s property.

What is known as an implied license allows drivers to drop off packages, door canvassers to come to one’s door, or police to come to a door to ask questions in a general fashion.

However, the recent court ruling now extends this implied license to extra police search powers. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) warned that this ruling sets a dangerous precedent.

“The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that police may enter private property, such as a driveway or the approach to a home, without a warrant under the common-law concept of ‘implied licence,’ even when the homeowner is a suspect or potential suspect in their investigation,” noted the JCCF in an X post.

“While police still cannot enter a home or conduct a search without lawful authority, the Court expanded the scope of this licence to allow officers to approach and question individuals in circumstances that may reasonably lead to a search.”

The JCCF said this court ruling, “is another erosion on protections of Canadians’ property rights and privacy rights.”

Both Justices Michelle O’Bonsawin and Mary Moreau, who had written in the minority in the court case, said that it was an illogical conclusion for the court to allow extra search powers.

The Canadian Constitution Foundation had acted as an intervener in the case. In a recent op-ed published in the National Post, Josh Dehaas, who is the Interim Litigation Director for the Canadian Constitution Foundation, said that the dissenting justices “agreed with my organization, the Canadian Constitution Foundation, that the implied licence is based on an assumption that homeowners voluntarily waive their property rights for certain purposes, and few people would agree to license the police to enter their property to investigate a crime when they might be a suspect.”

“Bottom line, police can now enter your property without a warrant if their purpose is to investigate a crime, even one in which you may be the suspect, as long as they say after the fact that they weren’t entering the property for the purpose of a warrantless search,” noted Dehaas.

According to Dehaas, there is no doubt that some police might look to “abuse” this power by “snooping around private properties in cases where they ought to have a warrant.”

“Perhaps your car happens to be the same make and model as a reported drunk driver, even though you’ve been home all night. They can now bang on your door and start asking you questions, invading your privacy by seeing who you happen to have over that night. Even worse, perhaps you say the wrong thing, and get arrested,” he said.

“You can’t get your privacy back once it’s been breached, and it’s hard to undo the impact of criminal charges even if they’re later dropped. This is why we have warrants in the first place.”

While the ruling is not good for overall rights, Dehaas noted that there is some “good news” for homeowners when it comes to “implied license,” noting “that license can be revoked.”

“Consider whether posting a sign at the end of the driveway that says ‘Implied License Revoked for Law Enforcement’ or even ‘No Trespassing’ might insulate you from snooping officers,” he wrote.

“Your neighbours may whisper to each other that you’re a bit weird, but you can explain how the Supreme Court forced your hand,” he said.

When it comes to property rights in Canada, the Conservative Party has blasted the Liberal government for taking a light stance on the issue. Indeed, because of this, the Conservative Party recently introduced a “Stand Your Ground” private members’ bill that would protect Canadians from prosecution if they use lethal force to defend their home against intruders.

Violent crime against homeowners is on the rise in Canada. After a rash of home invasions last year in Canada, one of which resulted in the death of a 46-year-old father defending his family home, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre lashed out at Carney’s “catch and release” bail laws, saying they need to be rescinded.

Some Canadian provinces, such as Alberta, are planning to enforce the so-called “Castle” rule to give citizens the right to defend their homes from violent invaders with deadly force if necessary and not face prosecution.

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