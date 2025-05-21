Canada’s Supreme Court rejects appeal by persecuted Catholic trustee Mike Del Grande

The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed Catholic trustee Mike Del Grande’s appeal, upholding the Toronto Catholic District School Board’s sanctions against him for opposing LGBT ideology.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to review the case of Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) trustee Mike Del Grande, who was punished for upholding Church teaching on sexuality by opposing the LGBT agenda.

“The application for leave to appeal from the judgment of the Court of Appeal for Ontario, Number COA-23-CV-1052, 2024 ONCA 769, dated October 23, 2024, is dismissed with costs,” the Supreme Court of Canada ruled on May 15, referring to Del Grande’s case. The trustee had petitioned the court to hear his appeal after he was sanctioned by the TCDSB in 2019 for opposing the LGBT agenda.

Del Grande’s attempt to take his case to the Supreme Court was only his latest effort to overturn sanctions placed on him for condemning the LGBT agenda.

In November, a Liberal-appointed Ontario judge dismissed an appeal from Del Grande to drop “misconduct” charges levied against him by the TCDSB after he objected to adding “Gender Identity” and “Gender Expression” as protected classes in the nominally Catholic board’s code of conduct.

The LGBT mob’s targeting of Del Grande began primarily in 2019 when the trustee, in defense of Church teaching, objected to a motion seeking to enshrine transgender ideology into the board’s official policies. At the time, Del Grande argued that if the LGBT agenda could be endorsed despite its condemnation by the Church, so could other depravities such as pedophilia, cannibalism, bestiality and vampirism.

At a later date, Del Grande also defended the Church’s teaching on abortion, rightly reminding the board that the practice is gravely sinful and can never be tolerated.

It is not just the TCDSB that has targeted Del Grande over his comments, but the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) as well.

In December 2024, the TCDSB moved to enforce the 2020 sanctions against Del Grande. The sanctions include forcing him to ask for forgiveness from the “LGBTQ2S+ community” and to attend a re-education camp “whose goal is changing his beliefs about the sinfulness of transgender ideology (and homosexuality).”

Under the sanctions, Del Grande is also banned from sitting on committees for three months and from publicly representing the board for three months.

Share











