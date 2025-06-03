Canada’s tax agency promotes child benefits with photo of two men holding a new baby  

(LifeSiteNews) – With so-called homosexual “adoption” or “parenting” on the rise, Canada’s tax agency used its social media channels to promote the nation’s child benefit payout by showing a photo of what appears to be two men holding a child.

The post on X was shared by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) on June 1 with the wording, “Have you welcomed a new child to your family? Congrats!”

“You could be eligible for the Canada child benefit. Use our calculator to see how much you could get.”

The post by the CRA, which shows what looks like two men holding a baby, drew some quick rebukes in the comments section.

“I need a calculator to check how much money you waste on DEI nonsense like this ad,” X user Murphy Fowles wrote in reply.

Another user wrote in reply, “Pushing this agenda is utterly disrespectful to all Canadians and taxpayers who have been stolen enough by this government. Shame on you!”

Yet another user blasted the fact that in Canada today, two men can pay to have a woman be a surrogate to a child.

“What percentage of parents are a gay, interracial couple that paid a vulnerable woman to carry a baby for them? Does she get a tax break?” @Thinksfor1self wrote in reply.

The CRA’s post was later followed by another wishing “Happy Pride Month!”

Canada’s federal government’s Child Benefit is paid out normally to the mother of the child or the person with lesser or no income, and amounts vary widely based on income.

LifeSiteNews has written extensively on what is known as “Same-sex Parenting” or “Same-sex Adoption.”

When it comes to how children are raised, a substantial amount of social science literature supports the truth that children are best served by homes with both a mother and a father. Both a mother and a father bring their uniqueness and strengths to the parenting role. By contrast, a homosexual male “couple” would by definition lack a mother, and a lesbian “couple” would be unable to provide a father.

Recently, as reported by LifeSiteNews, Daily Wire host Matt Walsh told Tucker Carlson that homosexual adoption is an “abomination.”

“There’s never been a society anywhere on Earth, anywhere period, where they have had two men in a romantic relationship starting a family,” Walsh said. “That’s just never existed.”

“A child has a right to a mother and a father. A child has a right to the basic, fundamental setup that billions of kids throughout history have had, which is a mother and a child,” Walsh said.

Walsh observed that most homosexuals are now looking to surrogacy, not adoption. He observed how this dismisses the argument that society needs homosexuals to adopt kids who are in need of parents.

When it comes to in-vitro fertilization as well as surrogacy, the Catholic Church teaches that these acts are contrary to God’s natural law.

In 1949, Pope Pius XII condemned artificial fertilization as a violation of natural and divine law, both inside and outside of marriage.

LifeSiteNews recently reported on how former IVF director Dr. Craig Turczynski exposed the horrors of the industry he left.

There have been reported instances of homosexual “married” couples causing harm to children they had adopted. In 2022, in Georgia, a homosexual “married” couple was arrested in connection with allegations that they used two young boys they had adopted to produce child pornography.

Since taking power in 2015, the Liberal government, first under Justin Trudeau and now under Mark Carney, has a history of promoting anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

