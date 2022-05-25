Canada’s public health chief says ‘entire population susceptible to monkeypox,’ pushes smallpox jab

It is said that evidence exists to show that a smallpox jab could help stem transmission of monkeypox.

(LifeSiteNews) – Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, told reporters on Friday that “ … the entire population is susceptible to monkeypox” and implied that smallpox vaccines will be utilized as a result.

Canada considering smallpox vaccine for monkeypox cases, says Dr. Theresa Tam https://t.co/4VkY2wAQ1p pic.twitter.com/uRSeJ19Aue — CTV News (@CTVNews) May 21, 2022

Monkeypox is typically milder than smallpox, can cause fever, muscle aches, and lesions all over the body. Currently, there are only a handful of cases that have been reported in Canada, and worldwide the spread of the disease is seen almost exclusively among men who fornicate with men.

Tam said that monkeypox is mostly seen in Africa, but the predominantly homosexual group of men who have contracted the disease have not been traveling to that continent.

A current working theory put out by Dr. David Heyman, a former head of the WHO emergencies department, is that the disease began to spread because of homosexual fornication by men at raves with rampant illicit drug use in Spain and Belgium.

“We know monkeypox can spread when there is close contact with the lesions of someone who is infected, and it looks like sexual contact has now amplified that transmission,” Heymann said.

It is said that evidence exists to show that a smallpox jab could help stem transmission of monkeypox.

Smallpox vaccinations are rare, as the disease was considered eradicated in the 1980s. It is due to low vaccination rates against smallpox that Tam suggested all Canadians could be susceptible.

Public Services and Procurement Canada released a tender last month showing the purchase of 500,000 doses of a smallpox vaccine over a five-year period.

“Although smallpox disease is currently considered to be eradicated, PHAC is procuring a stockpile of the vaccine to immunize Canadians against smallpox disease should a risk ever arise where smallpox is intentionally or unintentionally released,” the tender read.

