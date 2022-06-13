Canada’s top doctor claims pandemic ‘not over,’ urges preparation for ‘seventh’ COVID wave

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s chief public health officer has said that people should “prepare” for a possible seventh wave of COVID come the fall.
“I think the pandemic is not over, and … given the continuous evolution of the SARS‑CoV‑2 virus we think that it’s very likely that we will get some more viral activity in the future,” said Dr. Theresa Tam while speaking before a House of Commons Standing Committee on Health last week. Tam was responding to a question about a possible “seventh” wave of COVID from NDP MP Don Davies.
“We can’t predict exactly how big the next wave is, but I think we need to prepare, we need to prepare for the fall and winter season.”
Canada’s top doctor Theresa Tam warns of a possible seventh COVID-19 wave in the future. She added that “we need to prepare for the fall and winter season.” Tam also said the pandemic is not over. pic.twitter.com/PsdEa6LRVx
Tam also said that she and her team are “watching out for some very different variants” of COVID mutations, including different sub-variants of omicron.
Tam declared that the COVID injections, when given in three doses, offer a 60 percent protection against omicron, while admitting that two doses of the jab offers only 20 percent protection.
“Omicron was a game-changer, is a game-changer,” said Tam.
“Prior to that, two doses of a vaccine for example, had very high efficacy against infection as well as severe outcomes.”
She then claimed that, as the COVID jabs themselves do not along stop COVID transmission, a layered approach including the use of masks needs to be considered.
The COVID jab trials have never generated evidence that the injections stop infection or transmission of the virus. There is also very strong evidence that those with the COVID jabs are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.
For months both the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with provincial governments encouraged Canadians to take the injections, often through coercive means such as threatening to take away their jobs. Those who refused were shown contempt.
This time last year, Justin Trudeau and his media allies were at the forefront of falsely accusing Catholic institutions of having buried Indigenous children in mass graves at various residential schools across Canada.
There was and is no credible evidence to support these wild accusations, but many Canadians are still unaware of the facts.
The anger generated by the media at home and abroad saw over twenty Canadian churches burned, and extensive damage done to many more, but the record has never been set straight in what amounts to a disinformation campaign.
Terry Glavin at the National Post recently wrote a masterful piece that may go down in history as the definitive “debunking” of the assertions about the mass graves that never were.
Glavin points out that “nothing new was added to the public record” concerning the history of residential schools in Canada.
“The legacy of the schools had already been exhaustively explored in the testimony of hundreds of elders and a series of inquiries, public hearings, criminal cases, settlements and federal investigations going back decades. Most important of these efforts were the widely publicized undertakings of the 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and the content of its voluminous findings,” Glavin wrote.
“…[N]ot a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year,” he added.
“The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites.”
“Not a single child” accounted for during the extensively researched commission “was located in any of these places,” Glavin underscored.
“In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.”
Even Trudeau's kneeling at what was reported upon as a just-discovered residential school burial ground was a lie - it was actually a well-known Catholic cemetery, but the media didn't let these details get in the way of reinforcing their narrative.
Trudeau also called on Pope Francis to come to Canada and apologize for what had happened, as outlets like Reuters, the New York Times and scores more told the world that “nearly 1000 bodies” had been found in two mass graves.
Those online articles were quietly edited from "mass graves" to "unmarked graves", but we still have the Twitter posts from major outlets like Reuters to prove the staggering level of misinformation.
According to an extensive investigation by Professor Emeritus Jacques Rouillard from the Université de Montréal: “The ‘discovery’ was first reported last May 27 (2021) by Tk’emlúps te secwépemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir after an anthropologist, Sarah Beaulieu, used ground-penetrating radar in a search for the remains of children alleged by some to be buried there.”
“Her preliminary report is actually based on depressions and abnormalities in the soil of an apple orchard near the school – not on exhumed remains.”
Professor Rouillard opined that the unverifiable narrative of what could have amounted to child-murder has led to the false assertion of genocide, an assertion without any supporting evidence.
“By never pointing out that it is only a matter of speculation or potentiality, and that no remains have yet been found, governments and the media are simply granting credence to what is really a thesis: the thesis of the ‘disappearance’ of children from residential schools,” Rouillard wrote.
“And all of this is based only on soil abnormalities that could easily be caused by root movements, as the anthropologist herself cautioned in the July 15 press conference.”
The vast majority of Canadians have been misled by the media and Mr. Trudeau, believing the most incredible smears imaginable, leading to scores of attacks on churches around the country.
It's time we heard the truth.
Indeed, last year Trudeau called the vaccine-free “extremists who don’t believe in science” who are “often misogynists” and “often racists.”
The Trudeau government still has in place a mandate that all federal employees, even those who work from home, must be “fully vaccinated” with the COVID jabs.
Also in place is a mandate that in effect bans those who have chosen not to get the COVID vaccines from traveling by air, rail, or sea. This measure bans Canadians from flying within Canada as well as out of the country. Very few exceptions are given.
However, cracks in the prime minister’s strategy are showing as just last week a report surfaced that the “massive” majority of MPs within Trudeau’s own party want the COVID travel mandates gone.
Trudeau just today announced he had tested positive for COVID, which is the second time in less than six months.
A recent international study has found that COVID jab mandates have done far more harm than good.