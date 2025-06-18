Canada’s top doctor, who pushed COVID jabs and masks, resigns from her position

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, is resigning after a controversial tenure that included promoting experimental vaccines and mandates.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s top medical adviser, known for her promotion of masking and COVID vaccines, is stepping down as chief public health officer.

Dr. Theresa Tam will resign on June 20 from her role as Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO), ending her eight-year tenure during which she forced Canadians to follow dangerous COVID regulations, including masking and taking the experimental COVID shots.

“I’ve been in this role for over eight years now, so I think it has been an absolute privilege and honour. I never thought at the start of my career that I would end up here,” Tam told The Globe and Mail.

“Looking back, I put every ounce of my energy into this job. But I think it’s a purposeful job. It’s serving the public,” she continued.

Tam’s replacement has not been named.

In the early months of 2020, Tam became well-known by Canadians for leading the country’s response to the COVID “pandemic” and pushing arbitrary and dangerous regulations.

Initially, Tam assured Canadians that masking was unnecessary, ineffective, and could even pose health threats.

However, shortly after, Tam changed her policy, telling Canadians that they should even wear masks during sex. LifeSiteNews has published overwhelming evidence that masks are not effective in preventing the spread of COVID and can cause myriad health issues.

Additionally, Tam promoted experimental COVID vaccines for Canadians as young as six months old despite having no long-term studies on its effects.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of the experimental COVID mRNA jabs that include heart damage and blood clots.

The mRNA shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children, and all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies.

In 2022, after thousands of Canadians reported adverse effects from the vaccine, Tam announced that the federal government was reviewing all federal COVID vaccine mandates, claiming that Canada’s Public Health Agency has never outright endorsed mandatory vaccination.

Tam’s remarks come after more than 1,000 federal workers have been suspended without pay because they chose not to get the COVID jabs or disclose whether they had them as per the Privacy Act.

Starting November 15, 2021, most federal employers were mandated to disclose their COVID jab status. Those without the jabs were not allowed to work and were placed on leave, with a total of 1,084 employees and 27 in the health department being suspended as a result.

Additionally, the federal government mandated that Canadians traveling by air, rail, or sea, both domestically and internationally, have the experimental COVID jabs or they would be barred from those means of travel.

However, Canadians may never know the true extent of Tam’s role implementing COVID regulations. She recently signed a secret oath preventing her from divulging information relating to the COVID crisis to not “embarrass” the federal government at the time.

In total, 29 managers signed the oath with the Public Health Agency and Departments of Foreign Affairs, Health, Industry and National Defence.

Recently, Canada has walked back several of its COVID-era policies, as growing evidence reveals the ineffectiveness and dangers of Canada’s health regulations.

In January, a federal judge ruled that complaints that maskless workplaces pose a danger to employees’ health are frivolous, ending the final chapter of COVID regulations.

Additionally, this month, Alberta announced an end to provincially funded COVID shots, meaning that those who wish to receive the vaccine must pay for it themselves.

