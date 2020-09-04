Canada’s top doctor’s COVID advice: Wear mask during sex, skip kissing

PETITION: No to radical mandatory mask mandates! Sign the petition here.

WARNING: This article contains sexually explicit content.

OTTAWA, Ontario, September 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s chief public health officer sparked on online fury of ridicule and backlash for saying people should “consider” using a mask while having sex “with a new partner” to stop coronavirus and that the “lowest risk” option is for one to masturbate.

“The lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone. If you choose to engage in an in-person sexual encounter with someone outside of your household or close contacts bubble, there are some steps you can take to reduce your risk,” said Canada’s top doctor Dr. Theresa Tam, in a statement on “sexual health during COVID-19” this past Wednesday.

In her statement, Tam said that to “reduce” the transmission of coronavirus, one should use a “mask that covers the nose and mouth” during sex and “skip” kisses and avoid “face-to-face contact or closeness.”

Tam also promoted contraceptives as well, saying, “As usual, engaging in safer sex practices, including using condoms, knowing your own STI status and the status of your partner.”

Josie Luetke, the youth coordinator of Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), told LifeSiteNews that Tam’s comments should come as no surprise, considering society’s liberal and “impersonal” view of sex.

“While it may be humorous or disappointing, it should not be a surprise that Canada's ‘top doctor’ is proposing a highly mechanistic, impersonal view of sex — our society’s been on this track for a while,” Luetke told LifeSiteNews.

“More of a threat than COVID-19, though, is the physical, emotional, and spiritual toll of casual sex, which Dr. Theresa Tam seems intent on facilitating.”

Jack Fonseca, CLC’s director of political operations, told LifeSiteNews that Tam’s remarks debase the sexual act to something “animalistic” and that the only thing she should be promoting is abstinence.

“Avoid kissing and wear a mask? It sounds like she’s describing a rape, not an expression of love between two people. Dr. Tam is doing a disservice to humanity, stripping down what is supposed to be the most beautiful expression of love to an animalistic act devoid of affection,” Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

“The only sane advice that public health officials like Dr. Tam should be giving is to practice abstinence if you are not married and to avoid sex with strangers.”

In July, the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BC-CDC) published a variety of explicit suggestions for one to increase the “safety” of sexual intimacy during the coronavirus crisis. The list included recommending “barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.”

Tam’s comments also drew the ire of many on social media, who spared no time in blasting Tam for her strange suggestions of mask-wearing during sex and for her promotion of masturbation.

Toronto lawyer Rocco Galati, who is representing Vaccine Choice Canada as legal counsel in a lawsuit against the Canadian government (including Tam) for their “draconian and unjustifiable” response to COVID-19, was blunt in his backlash against Tam.

“What!? Wear a mask while having sex? What planet is Dr. Tam orbiting. Only the last of the self-taught lovers would give that advice. I would like to know the exact scientific and medical basis for this advice. Definitely a constitutional violation,” said Galati on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet laced with a comedic element an hour later, Galati went after Tam again.

“Dear Dr. Tam: Serious question: when one breaks wind, if carrier of virus, does he/she expel airborne virus? If so, should we all be wearing diapers?” tweeted Galati.

Independent Ontario MPP Randy Hillier also took to social media to show his disgust at Tam’s advice.

“Lockdowns didn’t work- But wearing masks while having intimate relations will stop COVID, along with no kissing and practising solo sex. Good grief people, why is the obvious so obscured to so many?” commented Hillier on Twitter.

Tam has found herself at the center of other controversies. Conservative M.P. Derek Sloan said in the spring that she should be fired for her lack of a proper response to the coronavirus and for her ties to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Tam went on to say that the “current evidence” shows that “there is a very low likelihood of contracting the novel coronavirus through semen or vaginal fluids.”

She added that “sexual activity with new partners does increase your risk of getting or passing COVID-19 through close contact, like kissing.”

The Catholic Church promotes the moral virtue of chastity, which includes complete continence (abstinence) for the unmarried. The Catechism of Catholic Church (2352) teaches that masturbation “is an intrinsically and gravely disordered action.”

The Catechism also teaches (2353) that fornication, the “carnal union between an unmarried man and an unmarried woman,” is “gravely contrary to the dignity of persons and of human sexuality which is naturally ordered to the good of spouses and the generation and education of children.”

When it comes to the use of contraceptives such as condoms, the birth control pill, intrauterine devices, foams, diaphragms, and others, the Catechism says (2370) they are “intrinsically evil” and cannot be considered acceptable.