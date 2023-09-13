Canada’s top health officer Theresa Tam urges masks, new COVID shot ahead of fall season

Canada's Chief Public Health Office Theresa Tam has said face masks should be worn to protect against COVID, flu, and RSV this fall, despite numerous studies showing the ineffectiveness of the coverings.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s chief public health officer has announced that Canadians should have their masks ready to wear this coming fall despite overwhelming evidence that masks are not effective in preventing the spread of COVID and can cause myriad health issues.

On September 12, Canada’s top medical adviser Theresa Tam joined other Canadian medical officials to tell Canadians that COVID is not over, despite the allegedly “safe and effective” vaccines, and that masks should be worn this fall.

“I do think now is the time to get your mask ready if you don’t already have them,” Tam said through her N-95 mask.

“We hope people have developed the habit to be able to use masks as needed during the respiratory virus season,” she added, explaining that masks should be considered protection against influenza and RSV as well.

The panel also announced the approval of the new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is marketed as offering protection against the omicron subvariant of the coronavirus. The medical team urged all Canadians over the age of six months to take a dose of the new vaccine, despite having no long-term studies on its effects.

Tam’s mask recommendation comes on the heels of many hospitals reinstating their mask mandates as media ramp up warnings of impending lockdowns.

Since the end of August, four Ontario hospitals have reinstated mask mandates, including the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, the Ottawa Hospital, Ottawa’s Queensway Carleton Hospital, and the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital.

However, many Canadians are resisting the mandates, promising they “will not comply” with the restrictions, while mainstream media outlets are forced to acknowledge that reinstating masks could be difficult or impossible.

CBC recently admitted that brining back masks would be difficult and likely opposed by many Canadians, suggesting “there would be a revolt” if lockdowns were reinstated.

Similarly, the Toronto Sun questioned if masks were necessary or even effective, citing a London study which showed masks made “no discernible difference.”

The face mask recommendation is being issued despite overwhelming evidence that masks are not effective in preventing the spread of COVID and can cause myriad health issues, as LifeSiteNews has reported.

Among that evidence is the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) September 2020 admission that masks cannot be counted on to keep COVID at bay when spending 15 minutes or longer within six feet of someone, and a May 2020 study published by the peer-reviewed CDC journal Emerging Infectious Diseases that “did not find evidence that surgical-type face masks are effective in reducing laboratory-confirmed influenza transmission, either when worn by infected persons (source control) or by persons in the general community to reduce their susceptibility.”

In May 2021, another study found that, though mandates were largely followed, that mask usage did not yield the expected benefits. “Mask mandates and use (were) not associated with lower SARS-CoV-2 spread among U.S. states” from March 2020 to March 2021. In fact, the researchers found the results to be a net negative, with masks increasing “dehydration… headaches and sweating and decreas[ing] cognitive precision,” and interfering with communication, as well as impairing social learning among children.

More than 170 studies have found that masks have been ineffective at stopping COVID and have instead been harmful, especially to children.

