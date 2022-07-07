Canada’s top police force admits using spyware to hack into suspects’ phones without their knowledge

OTTAWA, Canada (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s national Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) force has acknowledged it uses special spyware to hack into a suspect’s phone without them even knowing it.
According to a Politico report published last week, the RCMP uses spyware to turn on or off the camera or microphone of a laptop or phone at will to eavesdrop on one’s conversations.
While the RCMP says it only uses such techniques in serious matters involving national security when all other means have been exhausted, the revelation nevertheless shows it has been used in at least 10 investigations between 2018 and 2022.
According to a senior research associate at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, the ability to hack into one’s phone in such a manner has been kept “incredibly quiet.”
“This is a remarkable finding and, for the first time, publicly reveals that the RCMP is using spyware to infiltrate mobile devices,” noted the research associate.
This time last year, Justin Trudeau and his media allies were at the forefront of falsely accusing Catholic institutions of having buried Indigenous children in mass graves at various residential schools across Canada.
There was and is no credible evidence to support these wild accusations, but many Canadians are still unaware of the facts.
The anger generated by the media at home and abroad saw over twenty Canadian churches burned, and extensive damage done to many more, but the record has never been set straight in what amounts to a disinformation campaign.
Terry Glavin at the National Post recently wrote a masterful piece that may go down in history as the definitive “debunking” of the assertions about the mass graves that never were.
Glavin points out that “nothing new was added to the public record” concerning the history of residential schools in Canada.
“The legacy of the schools had already been exhaustively explored in the testimony of hundreds of elders and a series of inquiries, public hearings, criminal cases, settlements and federal investigations going back decades. Most important of these efforts were the widely publicized undertakings of the 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and the content of its voluminous findings,” Glavin wrote.
“…[N]ot a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year,” he added.
“The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites.”
“Not a single child” accounted for during the extensively researched commission “was located in any of these places,” Glavin underscored.
“In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.”
Even Trudeau's kneeling at what was reported upon as a just-discovered residential school burial ground was a lie - it was actually a well-known Catholic cemetery, but the media didn't let these details get in the way of reinforcing their narrative.
Trudeau also called on Pope Francis to come to Canada and apologize for what had happened, as outlets like Reuters, the New York Times and scores more told the world that “nearly 1000 bodies” had been found in two mass graves.
Those online articles were quietly edited from "mass graves" to "unmarked graves", but we still have the Twitter posts from major outlets like Reuters to prove the staggering level of misinformation.
According to an extensive investigation by Professor Emeritus Jacques Rouillard from the Université de Montréal: “The ‘discovery’ was first reported last May 27 (2021) by Tk’emlúps te secwépemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir after an anthropologist, Sarah Beaulieu, used ground-penetrating radar in a search for the remains of children alleged by some to be buried there.”
“Her preliminary report is actually based on depressions and abnormalities in the soil of an apple orchard near the school – not on exhumed remains.”
Professor Rouillard opined that the unverifiable narrative of what could have amounted to child-murder has led to the false assertion of genocide, an assertion without any supporting evidence.
“By never pointing out that it is only a matter of speculation or potentiality, and that no remains have yet been found, governments and the media are simply granting credence to what is really a thesis: the thesis of the ‘disappearance’ of children from residential schools,” Rouillard wrote.
“And all of this is based only on soil abnormalities that could easily be caused by root movements, as the anthropologist herself cautioned in the July 15 press conference.”
The vast majority of Canadians have been misled by the media and Mr. Trudeau, believing the most incredible smears imaginable, leading to scores of attacks on churches around the country.
It's time we heard the truth.
For More Information:
How the world's media got it wrong on residential school graves - National Post
Trudeau lied about the bogus mass grave story - LifeSiteNews
Trudeau's narrative was a hoax - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville burned to the ground on June 30, 2021**
The new methods are needed as a result of so-called end-to-end encrypted apps, which make it virtually impossible to hack, said the RCMP.
The spying admittance came because of a House of Commons document which came about after a Conservative Party of Canada MP asked what kind of programs the government was using that track Canadians’ data.
The spyware techniques used by the RCMP to go after criminal suspects are part of its Covert Access and Intercept Team. Information is obtained by the team using what it dubbed “on-device investigative tools.”
The abilities of the spyware are vast. Not only can an individual’s photos be accessed, but also his calendars, financial records, and videos as well as “audio recordings of private communications and other sounds within the range of the targeted device.”
Even more disturbing is the ability of police to use a device’s camera to obtain “photographic images of persons, places, and activities viewable by the camera(s) built into the targeted device.”
According to the House of Commons document, “In less than a generation, a high number of Canadians migrated their daily communications from a small number of large telecommunication service providers, all of which provided limited and centrally controlled services to customers, to countless organizations in Canada and elsewhere that provide a myriad of digital services to customers.”
This decentralization when combined with the “widespread use of end-to-end encrypted voice and text-based messaging services” says the document, “make it exponentially more difficult for the RCMP to conduct court-authorized electronic surveillance.”
Some groups have raised alarm bells in terms of privacy and say the RCMP has crossed a line.
The director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association’s privacy, technology and surveillance program Brenda McPhail said that her association wants to know which companies are working with the RCMP.
“Many such companies have histories of selling these intrusive and dangerous tools to authoritarian governments,” said McPhail, “where they are ultimately used against human rights defenders, journalists, and others.”
During the COVID crisis, it came to light that the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was secretly spying on 33 million cell phone users without one’s consent.
RELATED: Canada’s special forces flew spy plane over Freedom Convoy protesters despite prohibition
This prompted calls from opposition MPs for a full investigation into the matter.
The secret tracking program was done under the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), which claimed the tracking was done to understand the “public’s responsiveness during lockdown measures.”
Last year, the federal government of Canada put a contract notice tender out that indicated PHAC was looking to permanently use cell tower tracking for up to the next five years.
It was also recently disclosed that Canadian Special Forces conducted surveillance flights over the trucker’s Freedom Convoy in February in a spy plane capable of eavesdropping on cell phone calls and tracking small movements, contrary to a military directive banning such flights.