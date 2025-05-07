Canada’s top pro-life group calls for Carney gov’t to protect ‘preborn’ on eve of March for Life

Campaign Life Coalition affirmed at a news conference before the National March for Life that the pro-life movement will not give up until 'every human life is protected.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – On the eve of Canada’s 28th National March for Life, the nation’s top pro-life group, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), called on the pro-abortion Liberal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney to “protect the lives” of the unborn.

In a press conference on Parliament Hill, CLC director of communications Pete Baklinski said that “the pro-life movement in Canada — we are millions strong.”

He noted that the pro-life movement is “united” in calling for “legal protection for every human life, from its very beginning,”

CLC demanded that the “new Carney Liberal government protect the lives of preborn children targeted for abortion.”

Baklinski said that the pro-life movement “is here to stay.”

“We will never give up. We will never back down. We will not rest until every human life is protected — from the moment of conception onward,” he observed.

Baklinski said that the pro-life movement looks forward to when “the right to life becomes the defining issue in Canada, when elections are won or lost on whether a candidate defends the most vulnerable among us.”

“That day must come — and it will come — because a nation cannot endure forever while denying justice to its own children in the womb,” he said.

Baklinski said history shows that “injustice never has the final word — not in any of the great human rights struggles.”

“In the end, truth triumphs. Injustice falls,” he said, adding, “And in the end, life will win.”

In closing, Baklinski noted that CLC believes the “future of Canada is pro-life, and we will live to see the day when life is protected at conception.”

Also speaking at the press conference were CLC’s Josie Luetke, director of education and advocacy, addressed the Liberal government’s new commitments “to abortion expansion and in vitro fertilization.”

Also speaking was Gideon Spevak, CLC’s Co-Youth Coordinator, who, as noted by CLC, “spoke about new threats to our nation’s sick and elderly from possible expansions to euthanasia under the Liberal government.”

Georges Buscemi, president of Quebec Life Coalition, summarized the main points in French, and Jack Fonseca, CLC’s director of political operations, outlined the outcome of “the recent Federal election as it relates to the pro-life movement.”

Also speaking at the press conference was Ruth Robert, CLC’s Atlantic coordinator, who, as noted by CLC, “spoke about the contradiction of Prime Minister Mark Carney being a pro-abortion ‘practicing’ Catholic. She called upon the local Catholic bishop to deny Carney Holy Communion.”

Carney was elected Prime Minister last Monday after his party won a minority government. Carney beat out Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre, who lost his seat. The Conservatives managed to pick up over 20 new seats, however, and Poilievre has vowed to stay on as party leader for now.

Under Carney, the Liberals are expected to continue much of what they did under Justin Trudeau, including the party’s zealous push in favor of abortion, euthanasia, radical gender ideology, internet regulation and so-called “climate change” policies. Indeed, Carney, like Trudeau, seems to have extensive ties to both China and the globalist World Economic Forum, connections that were brought up routinely by conservatives in the lead-up to the election.

Canadian March for Life

On Thursday, May 8, Canadians from across the country will gather at Parliament Hill in Ottawa to stand up for the unborn at the 28th National March for Life organized by CLC.

This year, the theme for the March for Life is a call for “protection at conception.”

As noted by CLC, while there are no laws regulating abortion, meaning the ghastly practice is allowed for any reason until the moment of birth, there is also no “right” to abortion in the country, a fact often overlooked or unknown by most Canadians.

For more information regarding the National March for Life, including a complete schedule, sponsorship/exhibitor opportunities, and a list of buses, visit marchforlife.ca.

