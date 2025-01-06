Canada’s top pro-life group ‘thanks God’ that Trudeau will resign as prime minister

In comments to LifeSiteNews, Campaign Life Coalition leaders praised the news that Justin Trudeau will be stepping down as prime minister and head of the Liberal Party, thanking 'God' that the nation’s most 'pro-abortion' leader will soon be gone.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s top pro-life and pro-family organization, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), praised the news that Justin Trudeau will be stepping down as prime minister and head of the Liberal Party, thanking “God” that the nation’s most “pro-abortion” leader will soon be gone.

“CLC thanks God for the news that Justin Trudeau, Canada’s most pro-abortion Prime Minister, is stepping down as Liberal leader,” the group wrote in a press release sent to LifeSiteNews.

CLC’s National President Jeff Gunnarson also thanked God that Trudeau will be stepping down.

“Trudeau has done more than any other Prime Minister in our country’s history to move our country away from its Christian foundation toward an anti-life and anti-family dystopia that undermined the rights of Canadians,” he said in comments sent to LifeSiteNews.

“Thank God he’s stepping down.”

Gunnarson observed that under Trudeau, Canada’s allowance of legal euthanasia and expanding abortion access was a “nefarious” agenda that used “taxpayer dollars” to “fund abortion organizations and to expand the killing of preborn babies through abortion, both at home and abroad.”

“He attacked our country’s fantastic pro-life pregnancy centres with proposed legislation that threatened to strip them of their charitable status,” noted Gunnarson.

“He insanely brought in a free contraception plan at a time when our country’s fertility rate had plummeted to an all-time low of 1.26 (children per woman).”

Jack Fonseca, who serves as CLC’s Director of Political Operations, in comments sent to LifeSiteNews said the Liberal Party needs a new leader who would stop Trudeau’s “all-out war against preborn babies and the pro-life advocates who defend them.”

READ: Trudeau’s legacy will be as a pro-abortion, pro-LGBT extremist who accelerated Canada’s decline

“The new Liberal leader’s first announcement should be the immediate cessation of all Trudeau-era hostilities towards pro-life charities, including withdrawal of the proposal to strip pro-life pregnancy centres of their charitable status,” he said.

Additionally, Fonseca noted that the Canadian federal government needs to end at once the “discriminatory” Canada Summer Jobs policy that denies grants to “pro-life and pro-family employers.”

He called for the Liberal Party to reverse Trudeau’s rule that bans pro-life and pro-family citizens from running as party candidates.

Trudeau announced Monday morning that he plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen. He was approved by Governor General Mary Simon to prorogue Parliament until March 24. This means, for the time being, he is still serving as prime minister. However, all parliamentary business has been stopped.

The Liberal Party will now hold a leadership race to choose a new head, who will by default become Canada’s next prime minister.

Trudeau’s announcement Monday comes only a few short weeks after his top minister, Chrystia Freeland, resigned as finance minister.

Trudeau was first elected as prime minister in 2015, and his government acted quickly in passing a slew of anti-life laws, such as legalizing euthanasia in 2016 and legalizing cannabis in 2018.

Under his watch, the Liberal government went after pro-life charities and MPs, and consistently pushed a pro-abortion and anti-life agenda both at home and on the world stage.

Trudeau has seen many ministers resign altogether in recent months and years, and his Liberal Party has been polling dismally. The most recent polls show a Conservative government under Pierre Poilievre would win a supermajority were an election held today.

Share











