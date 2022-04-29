Canada’s transport minister won’t ‘adjust’ travel vaccine mandate until ‘we feel it’s right’

(LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said that every few weeks he is required to review the order banning unvaccinated Canadians from traveling by air or train “and every few weeks before I sign the order, I reconsult the experts and look at the justification behind it.”
“Every few weeks, I am required to review the mandate because I have to renew the order that I signed,” a masked Alghabra told journalists, his voice slightly muffled. “This is ongoing and when we feel it’s right we will adjust these measures.”
His next “review” of the order, which has made it nearly impossible for Canadians who haven’t taken COVID shots to leave the country and made domestic travel exceedingly difficult, will be at the beginning of May.
Coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated. The list of individuals who were “fully vaccinated” (many of whom received one or two “booster” shots) yet still contracted the virus is growing and includes U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki (who has had the virus twice since being vaccinated), and former president Barack Obama.
Meanwhile, the U.S. requires non-citizens to show proof of COVID vaccination to enter the country, meaning unvaccinated Canadians are essentially locked in their own country. According to the Canadian government’s travel website (accessed April 29, 2022), unvaccinated foreign nationals will only be allowed to depart Canada by air or train until August 31, 2022.
** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines.
*** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com
“After August 31, 2022, foreign nationals will need to be fully vaccinated in order to board a flight or train to depart Canada,” the Canadian government says.
This, combined with U.S. barring unjabbed non-citizens from crossing its borders legally, means that unvaccinated, non-American citizen foreign nationals in Canada after August 31, 2022 will be stuck there unless the mandates overseen by Alghabra and the Trudeau government are changed or lifted.