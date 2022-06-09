Canada’s transportation chief under pressure to justify vaccine travel mandates, says changes coming ‘soon’

Omar Alghabra would not elaborate on whether the changes would include lifting a travel ban for the vaccine free.

(LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra struggled when pressed by reporters yesterday to indicate whether new COVID travel rules to be “announced soon” will include lifting a travel ban for the vaccine free.

“So these mandates are always assessed and reassessed,” Alghabra said when asked by a reporter the medical rationale for continuing with both COVID vaccine and mask mandates for travel.

“Just like I said about masks. These measures are always getting assessed and reassessed and we are currently reassessing … these examinations and examinations are taking place on a daily basis,” Alghabra continued. “And when we feel it’s the right time to make and adjust our measures, we will do so.”

“We in govt. are assessing & reassessing—we’re taking advice from our stakeholders. And as I’ve said, there will be new measures that will be announced soon,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said as he was pressed on rationale for continued #COVID19 mandates amid airport delays. pic.twitter.com/bkDyXYvDOR — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) June 8, 2022

Alghabra then said when further pressed by reporters to justify a travel vaccine mandate that changes are coming “soon.”

“We in government are assessing and reassessing. We’re taking advice from our stakeholders. And as I said, there will be new measures that will be announced again soon,” Alghabra said.

However, when pressed again by a different set of reporters, Alghabra said that travelers should not “bet” on a travel ban for the vaccine free being part of the coming new rules.

“One thing I’ve learned that, if I bet against COVID I always lose, so I don’t advise anybody to bet,” he said.

“I really can’t give you a firm date because it’s an ongoing process but we’ve demonstrated in the past that when we think it’s the time to adjust a certain measure, we do it really quickly.”

Trudeau’s transport minister, Omar Alghabra, says Canadians shouldn’t bet on travel restrictions being lifted by summer, describing it as “an ongoing process.”

Help https://t.co/oIPU6az6hO pic.twitter.com/WemPAj0aqZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 8, 2022

The federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still has in place a mandate that all federal employees, even those that work from home, be “fully vaccinated” with the COVID shots. This has resulted in many workers in the airline industry who refused the jabs to be fired or placed on leave.

Staffing shortages at Canada’s airports, in particular among Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers, have been common.

Yesterday, Alghabra said they have been hiring more airport security staff while claiming the federal government “understands” the sense of “urgency” with the coming summer travel season. He said that any new changes to COVID travel rules will have to wait, as the government wants to get “everything in place in proper preparation for the summer travel season.”

Also in place is a mandate that in effect bans those who have chosen not to get the COVID vaccines to travel ban by air, rail, or sea. The travel vaccine mandate bans Canadians from flying within Canada as well as out of the country. Very few exceptions are given.

Alghabra recently defended the COVID jab travel mandates but did admit there will be a time when they eventually will be dropped. He blamed the delays on COVID.

The Trudeau government said last week that its travel COVID jab mandate, as well as virus border measures, will remain in place until “at least” June 30.

Travel industry groups again call for an end to COVID mandates

In recent days, a chorus of travel and airline industry groups along with airlines themselves have publicly demanded that the COVID travel mandates, including one mandating COVID vaccines, be dropped.

Yesterday, the National Airlines Council of Canada (NACC) called for Trudeau’s COVID jabs to be removed.

“Canada’s major airlines stand with airports, aviation stakeholders & tourism advocates in calling for pandemic-era health restrictions to be removed. 50+ countries and counting have removed barriers to travel. It is time for Canada to join this list,” said NACC in a tweet, which included a photo of a June 6 statement from the Canadian Airlines Council (CAC) calling for an end to mandates.

Canada’s major airlines stand with airports, aviation stakeholders & tourism advocates in calling for pandemic-era health restrictions to be removed. 50+ countries and counting have removed barriers to travel. It is time for Canada to join this list. https://t.co/o5pE2qARPd — NACC-CNLA (@NACC_CNLA) June 7, 2022

CAC said on Monday that Trudeau’s COVID jab travel mandate for air travel must be removed at once.

