Canada’s Trudeau doubles down on COVID-19 jab mandate for domestic travel

'We are absolutely unequivocal on that because this is how we get through this pandemic,' Justin Trudeau declared.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has doubled down on his aggressive mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccines for domestic travel, saying unvaccinated Canadians will not board a plane or boat unless they have a medical exemption.

“Canadians know that the way to get through this pandemic is for everyone to get vaccinated. So unless people have a medical exception, they will not be able to board a plane or a train in Canada if they are unvaccinated,” said Trudeau Wednesday while at an election rally in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“We are absolutely unequivocal on that because this is how we get through this pandemic.”

Trudeau made similar remarks in Calgary, Alberta Thursday.

“If you don’t want to get vaccinated, that’s your choice, but don’t think you can get on a plane, or a train besides vaccinated people and put them at risk,” said Trudeau while at an election rally in Calgary.

Trudeau’s remarks on Wednesday and Thursday came shortly after he said there would be “consequences” for federally employed public servants who choose to not get COVID-19 jabs.

“We’re unequivocal that civil servants must be vaccinated,” Trudeau told reporters while speaking in Markham, Ontario on Tuesday.

Trudeau’s remarks come a week after Canada’s Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced on August 13 that COVID-19 jabs will be mandated for all domestic travellers by air, boat, or rail come the fall.

Alghabra also said the government of Canada will require employees in the federally regulated “air, rail and marine transportation sectors” as well as all civil servants to be vaccinated by October.

The COVID-19 jab mandate was made only days before Trudeau called a federal election. Canadians go to the polls on September 20 of this year.

Only days into the election, the COVID-19 jab mandate for domestic travel has quickly turned into a hot-button issue.

Canada’s 48-year-old Leader of the Opposition and Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) head Erin O’Toole backs mandating vaccination for domestic travelers by air, rail, or sea. O’Toole did say if elected he would allow the “unvaccinated” to submit to rapid tests instead.

Pro-life Independent MP Derek Sloan has blasted Trudeau’s politicization of COVID-19 jabs, saying they are an election ploy and “a reprehensible and criminal act.”

Constitutional groups have come out against Trudeau’s travel and work COVID-19 jab mandate.

“This is what a totalitarian society looks like, restriction of information (Bill C-36 for example), restrictions on the right to travel and cross regional boundaries, and segregation and persecution of dissenters,” Interim President and lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) Lisa Bildy told LifeSiteNews.

The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) says that vaccine passports and COVID-19 jab mandates “crosses a bright line.”

“Canadians should not have to demonstrate their vaccination status to travel to see their family members. The policy is unjustified in light of Canada’s rates of vaccination, one of the highest in the world. It creates the absurdity that Canadians will be subject to more stringent requirements to travel from Calgary to Vancouver than from Toronto to Paris,” says the CCF.

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults, all with connections to cells derived from aborted babies. All four have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young healthy men.

For kids aged 12 and up, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is allowed to be given.

Pfizer recently added a warning to its COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet concerning myocarditis and pericarditis.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

