Canadian AG asks court to dismiss lawsuit against gov’t for imposing COVID jab travel mandate

Businessmen Karl Harrison and Shaun Rickard are seeking damages of $1 million each, claiming that their charter rights were violated.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian attorney general’s office is looking to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by two men who said their mobility “charter rights” were violated because of COVID jab travel mandates.

On July 2, per an Epoch Times report, the attorney general filed a motion in Canada’s Federal Court to have the $2 million lawsuit filed by businessmen Karl Harrison and Shaun Rickard dismissed because it has argued some of the men’s charter rights were not violated.

Harrison and Rickard are both seeking damages of $1 million each in their second lawsuit against Canada’s minister of transportation and attorney general that was filed in November 2023.

According to Harrison and Rickard, their charter rights were violated “as a result of government decision-making and conduct that was rooted in negligence, bad faith and willfully blind to the absence of scientific evidence or disconfirming scientific evidence regarding the role, and, in particular, the unknown efficacy, of Covid-19 vaccination in reducing the risk of Covid-19 transmission and infection within the transportation sector.”

In October 2021, Trudeau announced unprecedented COVID-19 jab mandates for all federal workers and those in the transportation sector and said the unjabbed would no longer be able to travel by air, boat, or train both domestically and internationally.

This policy resulted in thousands losing their jobs or being placed on leave for non-compliance. It also trapped “unvaccinated” Canadians in the country.

In November 2021, the Trudeau government initiated the COVID jab travel mandates that remained in place until June 2022.

Despite the attorney general’s motion to stop the lawsuit, lawyers for the Trudeau government have said that they would let Harrison and Rickard make changes to their statement of claim to show whether they are Canadian citizens so that Section 6 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms might apply.

Section 6 focuses on mobility rights and notes under point 6(1) that “every citizen of Canada has the right to enter, remain in and leave Canada.”

“The Plaintiffs have failed to plead the necessary elements of a section 6(1) claim and have not disclosed a reasonable cause of action with respect to section 6(1),” the notice says.

Lawyers claim one’s COVID jab status not grounds for discrimination under Charter of Rights

The attorney general’s motion also claims that the COVID jab travel mandate did not violate any rights that are protected in Sections 7 and 15 of the Charter of Rights.

Section 7 of Canada’s Charter of Rights concerns the right of a person to “life, liberty and security of the person.” Section 15 offers protection against discrimination relating to race and sex.

According to the attorney general, Section 7 “does not confer protection for the ability to travel by federally regulated means of transportation.”

Government lawyers said that a person’s vaccination status is not enough to be seen as grounds for discrimination under Section 15.

“It is not contrary to section 15 of the Charter for individuals to be treated differently based on their choice whether or not to be vaccinated,” the lawyers wrote.

Harrison and Rickard’s second lawsuit come after they lost at the Federal Court of Appeal in their initial lawsuit against the COVID jab travel mandate, which was heard jointly with another similar one from People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier and former Newfoundland Premier Brian Peckford.

In this lawsuit, the Canadian Federal Court of Appeal dismissed as “moot” their legal challenge initiated against the federal government over COVID jab mandates that banned the vaccine free from travel.

Bernier and Peckford have since appealed to the Supreme Court.

COVID vaccine mandates, which came from provincial governments with the support of the federal government, split Canadian society. The mRNA shots have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

In 2021, Trudeau said Canadians “vehemently opposed to vaccination” do “not believe in science,” are “often misogynists, often racists,” and even questioned whether Canada should “tolerate these people.”

