Canadian airline WestJet ordered to compensate employee who refused the COVID jab

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) –– In a win for freedom, Canada’s second-largest airline has been ordered by a judge to compensate one of its employees who refused to take the COVID shot and was “wrongfully terminated.”

In a ruling, Alberta Justice Also Argento concluded that the major airline WestJet must pay Duong Yee, an accountant based in Calgary, $65,587.72 in damages.

Court documents show that Yee, who worked for the company for 11 years, was put on unpaid leave on November 1, 2021, and was then fired from her job. Her termination came shortly after the federal government of now former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had mandated that all workers of federally regulated industries receive the COVID shots.

Yee had tried to avoid getting the COVID shot through a religious exemption, which was denied by WestJet.

Justice Argento ruled that WestJet could have allowed Yee to work from home to avoid having to get the jab instead of firing her outright.

“The regulations only required the defendant’s employees who were physically accessing ‘aerodrome property’ to be vaccinated,” wrote Argento.

“They would not have applied to the plaintiff while she continued to work from home. The defendant was aware of the regulations, but did not consider whether the plaintiff could continue working from home as an alternative to dismissal.”

Justice Argento also observed in his ruling that the plaintiff’s “refusal” to get the COVID jab and comply with WestJet’s jab policy “did not impact her job performance,” and it did not “endanger the defendant’s employees or the public as the plaintiff was working from home.”

“While the plaintiff was wrongfully terminated, the surrounding circumstances do not attract aggravated damages,” noted the justice.

“The dismissal was not conducted in an unduly insensitive or egregious manner. Furthermore, the plaintiff led virtually no evidence explaining how the dismissal impacted her.”

Yee’s claims for both moral and aggravated damages were dismissed by the court.

In October 2021, Trudeau announced unprecedented COVID-19 jab mandates for all federal workers and those in the transportation sector and said the unjabbed will no longer be able to travel by air, boat, or train, both domestically and internationally.

This policy resulted in thousands losing their jobs or being placed on leave for non-compliance.

Many pilots and airline workers lost their jobs as a result but have fought back via lawsuits.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of the experimental COVID mRNA jabs that include heart damage and blood clots.

The mRNA shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children, and all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies.

Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) was launched in December 2020 after the government gave vaccine makers a shield from liability regarding COVID-19 jab-related injuries.

Recently, VISP injury payments are expected to go over budget, according to a Canadian Department of Health memo.

